Key Takeaways:

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have imposed large economic costs on non-belligerent countries, with fossil-fuel importers paying an estimated additional US$330 billion in the six months after strikes, of which the EU accounted for about US$78 billion.

Higher energy prices transmit through transport, electricity, fertilizers, and shipping insurance into household bills, food costs, and industrial expenses, while countries with weaker public finances and greater import dependence face the sharpest adjustment.

The author argues that Europe’s response should prioritize longer-term energy diversification, targeted rather than universal fiscal support, stronger reserves and market coordination, and the inclusion of third-country economic costs in foreign-policy decisions before military force is used.

War is often measured by its immediate consequences: lives lost, cities destroyed, military expenditure and damaged infrastructure. Yet, in an interconnected global economy, the costs of conflict extend far beyond the countries directly involved. When energy facilities are attacked or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, the consequences reach households in Berlin, manufacturers in Italy, farmers in Poland and consumers across Asia. For Europe, the Middle East conflict is therefore not only a security challenge. It is also an economic question: why must countries that did not start the war pay part of its bill?

The Economic Cost Beyond the Battlefield

Calculating the cost of war requires more than adding up military budgets. It includes combat operations, weapons replacement, infrastructure damage, emergency assistance, disrupted production and lost trade. These categories are not always measured in the same way, making direct comparisons difficult.

The United States offers one illustration. In September 2026, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that US military operations against Iran had cost approximately US$38 billion through 1 August 2026. This estimate covered operational, logistical and sustainment costs, including replacing expended munitions and equipment, increased flying hours and other military activities. It should not be confused with the wider economic cost of the conflict, which includes effects on energy prices, trade and public finances.

For Israel and Iran, a single comprehensive and comparable public estimate covering military expenditure, physical damage and long-term economic losses remains difficult to establish. Assigning one total figure to all parties would therefore risk combining different cost categories. The more important point is that the economic consequences do not remain within the budgets of governments conducting military operations. They travel through energy markets, supply chains and financial systems.

Hormuz and Europe’s Energy Exposure

The Strait of Hormuz illustrates this transmission mechanism. According to the International Monetary Fund, approximately 25–30 per cent of global oil and around one-fifth of liquefied natural gas trade pass through the strait. Disruption to this route can tighten energy supplies and increase the cost of transporting and insuring goods.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimated in August 2026 that fossil-fuel importers paid an additional US$330 billion for seaborne crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas during the six months following the strikes, compared with prices expected before the conflict. The European Union accounted for approximately US$78 billion of this gross additional cost.

These figures require careful interpretation. They measure additional payments for imported fossil fuels against a pre-war price benchmark; they are not a complete estimate of economic damage or a measure of net losses after accounting for countries that also export energy. Nevertheless, they show the scale of the price shock facing importing economies. Europe’s exposure is not uniform. Countries with substantial nuclear and renewable electricity generation may be better placed to absorb some energy shocks than economies more dependent on imported gas. However, even countries with diversified electricity systems remain exposed to international oil prices, transport costs and disruptions to industrial inputs.

How the Cost Reaches Households and Businesses

The transmission of higher energy prices into the wider economy is relatively direct. More expensive diesel raises transport costs. Higher gas prices affect electricity generation and energy-intensive industries. Fertiliser costs influence agricultural production, while shipping insurance and freight charges increase the price of imported goods. Businesses must then decide whether to absorb these additional costs, reduce investment or pass them on to customers. Households ultimately experience the effects through energy bills, food prices, transport fares and everyday necessities.

The consequences also extend beyond energy. In its March 2026 analysis, the IMF highlighted disruptions to fertiliser shipments, helium supplies, industrial materials, aviation and tourism. These channels matter because modern production depends on interconnected supply chains. A disruption in one strategic maritime corridor can affect factories, farms and service industries thousands of kilometres away.

For European governments, the pressure is therefore twofold. They must protect households and vulnerable industries from rising costs while maintaining fiscal discipline. Broad and prolonged subsidies may offer temporary relief, but they can also increase public expenditure without reducing structural dependence on imported energy.

An Unequal Distribution of Risk

The economic burden is not distributed equally. Countries with domestic energy resources, stronger public finances and greater renewable capacity have more room to respond. Energy-importing economies with limited fiscal space face a more difficult adjustment. This is particularly relevant to Europe’s neighbouring regions and lower-income economies. Higher fuel and food import bills can place pressure on exchange rates, inflation and government budgets. Countries that depend on trade, tourism and remittances linked to the Gulf may also experience weaker economic activity when transport and business connections are disrupted.

There is also a question of fairness. Markets respond to scarcity and risk, not to responsibility for starting a conflict. A country that has no role in military decisions can still face higher prices simply because it depends on the same international energy market. The result is a distinction between the political responsibility for war and the economic distribution of its consequences. Those who make decisions about military action may not be the only ones who bear the financial burden.

From Emergency Relief to Economic Resilience

Europe’s response should therefore extend beyond short-term crisis management.

First, energy diversification must remain a strategic priority. Investment in renewable power, nuclear energy where appropriate, electricity interconnections and more resilient grids can reduce exposure to external supply shocks.

Second, fiscal support should be temporary and targeted. Assistance for low-income households and genuinely vulnerable industries is more sustainable than universal subsidies that benefit consumers regardless of need.

Third, European governments should strengthen strategic reserves, coordinate energy procurement and improve transparency in energy markets. Cooperation with neighbouring regions is equally important, particularly in protecting maritime routes and maintaining reliable trade connections.

Finally, the economic consequences of military action should form part of foreign-policy calculations before force is used. Assessments of conflict should consider not only military objectives and security outcomes, but also the costs imposed on civilians, taxpayers, businesses and third countries.

The lesson of the Strait of Hormuz is clear: in a connected global economy, no war is entirely local. Its consequences can cross borders through energy prices, shipping routes, food production and financial markets. Europe must strengthen its resilience, but it should also support diplomatic efforts to reduce conflict and protect the countries most exposed to its economic consequences. Those who did not start a war should not be expected to carry an unlimited share of its bill.