Key Takeaways:

Despite U.S. and Israeli claims in 2025–2026 that Iran’s nuclear sites, missile program, air force, and navy had been largely destroyed, satellite imagery and Iranian media showed rapid reconstruction of underground missile facilities and other bases.

The campaign failed to topple the leadership, which replaced killed commanders and closed the Strait of Hormuz, driving oil prices above $126 and contributing to Republican midterm losses, while Iran’s capacity to absorb strikes proved greater than anticipated.

Survival has not strengthened the regime: regional power projection is degraded, inflation hit 89.8 percent, the economy is forecast to shrink 7.6 percent in 2026, and long-term legitimacy erosion continues even as external attacks temporarily reinforce internal cohesion.

Perhaps the most unexpected lesson that the US and Israel have had to absorb in the past year is the depth of latent power, and the resilience, lodged within the Iranian state.

In June 2025, after US President Donald Trump had ordered massive airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, he went on television to announce: “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated”. On his social medium, Truth Social, he posted: “Fordow is gone”.

Addressing the nation on April 1, 2026, a month after the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on Iran, Trump said: ‘Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their missiles are just about used up or beaten.”

On April 8, as the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took hold, Peter Hegseth, US Secretary of War, held a briefing at the Pentagon: “Their missile program is functionally destroyed,” he said. “Launchers, production facilities and existing stockpiles, depleted, and decimated… they can no longer build missiles, build rockets, build launchers…their factories have been razed to the ground”.

Pentagon estimates suggested that the US and Israel had “destroyed up to 90% of Iran’s drone, ballistic missile and naval industrial base.”

But on November 11, the Daily Telegraph not only reported that Iran had unveiled a new underground missile city, but published photographs from within it. The Islamic Republic’s media had released a six-minute film from the subterranean base, which belongs to the air force of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). The footage showed ranks of personnel, their faces blurred and masked, saluting as two generals ride through the tunnels in a jeep. Among the weapons displayed in its halls were some of the country’s most powerful.

On November 6, an in-depth BBC investigation had discovered construction in progress in at least two of Iran’s major missile sites and twelve other military bases. Repair work had also been identified at other sites directly affected by US and Israeli military strikes over the past year.

According to analysts at the British intelligence company MAIAR, work is being carried out to tunnel entrances near the Fordow underground uranium enrichment complex close to the city of Qom, a scene of repeated US and Israeli strikes.

Mark Cancian, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the BBC: “The purpose is to better defend itself against future attacks. It also indicates a priority on rebuilding military capability rather than rehabilitating the economy.”

The US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, 2026 with strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several other officials. One aim was to topple the leadership, but that did not happen. In the event Iran chose Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader to succeed his father, and rebuilt its leadership by replacing fallen commanders.

The US-Israeli campaign was also intended, in the words of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to ‘create the conditions’ for Iranians to overthrow the regime. The leadership responded by moving ruthlessly to stifle dissent and by mobilizing its supporters to hold the streets.

Iran also took the war to the Strait of Hormuz. In March CNN reported, in a story the White House denied, that the Pentagon and the US National Security Council had ‘significantly underestimated’ Iran’s willingness to close the Strait. Iran’s aim was to raise the economic cost of the war. Brent crude, the main international oil benchmark, stood at $72.48 a barrel on the eve of the war; on April 30 it briefly touched $126.41, its highest level since 2022.

Reports in the media suggested that Iran planned to gain the upper hand by inflicting economic pain on US voters, and that “that worked in the midterms”. US Vice President JD Vance blamed the war against Iran for the Republicans’ midterm defeat.

Events took an astonishing turn on November 6. On that Friday the US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program posted on its website a jaw-dropping offer to pay “up to $20 million and possible relocation” for information about Iran’s nuclear facilities, equipment and associated personnel, “such as those in the scientific community.”

The State Department explained that Iran’s failure to honor its safeguards obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had cost the agency ‘continuity of knowledge’ about Iran’s production and inventory of key components such as centrifuges. The $20m offer was an attempt to discover the true position.

Iran’s capacity to absorb attack and its resilience in its ability to recoup and recover is a message the US and Israel have had to acknowledge this past year. It is not, however, the whole story. An analyst at the prestigious Royal United Service Institute recently observed that surviving does not mean Iran has “emerged stronger”.

US military assessments say Iran’s ability to project power across the region has been “substantially degraded,” while internally, year-on-year inflation hit a record 89.8% in September. In early October the rial sank to a record low of nearly 2.7 million to the dollar. The IMF’s latest forecast is that Iran’s economy would shrink by 7.6% in 2026.

There is a substantial difference between the Iranian population’s willingness to tolerate the government and its willingness to defend it. Iran has suffered a long-term erosion of legitimacy driven by economic mismanagement and corruption, restrictions on personal and political freedoms, the suppression of women’s rights, an inability to deliver economic prosperity, and the perception that the leadership prioritizes ideological and military objectives over living standards.

The January 2026 protests demonstrated that economic discontent could again become a nationwide political challenge.

This has not translated into regime collapse because the opposition is fragmented, the regime retains a near-monopoly of organized violence, and external military attacks can encourage national solidarity. None are necessarily permanent.

If Gadi Eisenkot succeeds in forming the next government, he would likely confine Israel’s objectives to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, by force if necessary, while giving diplomacy another chance. A Netanyahu government, by contrast, would probably pursue his campaign pledge to topple the regime in Tehran, whether or not he had Trump’s backing.

The ultimate fate of the Iranian regime remains unpredictable.