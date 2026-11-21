By Kian Sharifi

Key Takeaways:

IRGC-linked outlets and hardline commentators are promoting a “convoy of tankers” to challenge the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, with threats to strike Gulf neighbors’ oil infrastructure if U.S. forces intervene.

Kpler projects Iran’s crude and condensate export revenue will reach zero by mid-December for the first time, as the volume of Iranian oil on the water outside the blockade has already fallen from a July peak of 88.8 million barrels to zero.

While roughly 20 tankers wait near Kharg Island and one ship-to-ship transfer has been observed, analysts say it is still too early to confirm a concerted breakout attempt, even as the blockade itself costs the United States an estimated $32.5 million a day.

With Iran’s revenue from crude oil and condensate exports projected to hit zero by mid-December, hardline commentators and outlets close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are increasingly advocating a direct challenge to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and waters.

Their proposal is for a declared “convoy of tankers” to sail through the blockade, accompanied by threats to target the oil infrastructure of Iran’s Gulf neighbors if US forces attack Iranian vessels.

Iranian forces already attempted attacks on US targets in Bahrain and Kuwait this week.

A campaign promoting the idea of breaking the blockade gathered pace on November 19, when the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency published a column making the case for a “convoy of oil tankers.”

The same day, the ship-tracking service TankerTrackers.com said in a one-line post on X that “Iran appears to be preparing to ship out oil again.”

No Iranian official body has formally announced such a plan, but the discussion shows how hard the US blockade is biting.

The closest thing to an official signal came from IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi. On November 19, he told a gathering in Tehran, “We will not allow the continued naval, land, and air blockade imposed on our country.”

Still Just An Idea

To make its case, the Fars column reached back to the Shahnameh, Iran’s national epic. When the mythical hero Fereydun reaches the Arvand River on his way to overthrow the tyrant Zahhak, the guardian of the river refuses him boats. Fereydun does not wait. He and his men ride their horses into the water and cross.

“We will not wait for America’s permission,” Fars argued. “We open the route and raise the cost of closing it so high that the other side’s reason tells it to leave it open.”

Fars warned that any attack on an Iranian tanker could prompt Tehran to retaliate against oil facilities across the Persian Gulf, specifically naming those in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The proposal quickly gained traction among hardline figures, some of whom appeared to present it as an impending decision rather than a suggestion.

Lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the parliament’s influential national security and foreign policy committee, declared in English on X that Iran “cannot be blockaded” and ended his post with an hourglass emoji.

Hard-line pundit Ruhollah Jomei wrote of “the Islamic republic’s decision to load crude oil and dispatch a tanker to China” — the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

Mojtaba Najafi, whom some Iranian media claim is close to circles of power, wrote, “Apparently, Tehran no longer wants to be a spectator to the blockade and threats.”

If the reports are true, Iran is looking to “actively challenge the blockade,” said Hamidreza Azizi, an analyst with the International Crisis Group.

Writing on X, he argued that if a tanker gets through, the blockade loses credibility. If US forces stop or strike it, Tehran gains a direct trigger for retaliation. Azizi added that Iran was seeking “to take the military initiative while leaving Washington with the responsibility for triggering the next escalation.”

A Mid-December Cliff

According to the energy-intelligence firm Kpler, Iran’s revenue from crude oil and condensate exports could fall to zero by mid-December, for the first time in the country’s history.

The effects of the blockade are already visible in the country’s oil shipments. Kpler’s data shows that the volume of Iranian oil on the water outside the blockade zone peaked at 88.8 million barrels on July 14, when the blockade was reimposed. By mid-October, that figure had fallen to zero as the last cargoes were discharged in China.

Another 43 million barrels remain stranded inside the blockade area, leaving Tehran with a dwindling stockpile of oil that can be delivered to buyers.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Kpler senior commodity analyst Homayoun Falakshahi cautioned against interpreting recent developments as evidence that Iran was preparing a concerted effort to break the blockade.

“In our view, it is still too early to say that Iran has taken serious action to break the naval blockade,” he said.

Kpler has identified about 20 tankers near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, Falakshahi said. Most have already loaded their cargoes but remain stationary, apparently waiting for the blockade to be lifted before attempting to move. Kpler has observed only one tanker moving so far.

There has, however, been at least one notable development. On November 17, Kpler detected an Iranian tanker carrying crude transferring its cargo to another vessel. The receiving tanker was one typically used to transport Russian fuel oil, Falakshahi said.

But he cautioned against reading too much into the transfer, saying it could have been prompted by a technical problem aboard the first vessel rather than forming part of a broader effort to circumvent the blockade.

Iran typically conducts ship-to-ship transfers near Malaysia or off the coast of Oman, rather than close to Kharg Island, he added.

“I think we have to wait for the next few days and see whether more tankers try to move,” Falakshahi said.

A Costly Blockade

The United States first blockaded Iranian ports on April 13, after US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed. It lifted the blockade on June 18 under a memorandum of understanding signed the previous day.

As that deal unraveled, Washington reimposed the blockade on July 14, and it has remained in place since. In total, Iranian ports have been under blockade for about 195 days, including the last 129 without a break.

The blockade is imposing high costs on Washington as well, both financially and in terms of military resources.

At a Senate hearing this week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren cited independent estimates that it costs about $32.5 million a day, a figure acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao confirmed.

Bloomberg, which produced the figure cited by Warren, has also reported that the operation ties up more than 30 percent of the US Navy’s warships. The Pentagon put the overall cost of the Iran war at $48.3 billion as of November 13, not counting damage to US bases in the region.

That figure is still a fraction of the revenue Iran stands to lose. Kpler previously estimated the blockade was costing Tehran between $200 million and $250 million in lost oil revenue every day.

Elaheh Ravanshad of RFE/RL’s Radio Farda contributed to this report.

Kian Sharifi is a feature writer specializing in Iranian affairs in RFE/RL’s Central Newsroom in Prague. He got his start in journalism at the Financial Tribune, an English-language newspaper published in Tehran, where he worked as an editor. He then moved to BBC Monitoring, where he led a team of journalists who closely watched media trends and analyzed key developments in Iran and the wider region.