Iran: Parliament Rejects Proposal To Bar Military Commanders From Running For President

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Parliament on Sunday dismissed a proposal that high-ranking military commanders should not be allowed to run for presidential election.

The Parliament on Sunday held another meeting on a reform of the presidential election law.

After discussions about an article of the bill, the lawmakers rejected a proposal that top commanders of the Armed Forces above the rank of Major General should be barred from running for president.

The proposal was rejected by 207 votes to 25, with 5 abstentions.

The next presidential election in June 2021 will be held simultaneously with city council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections are to apply in early April for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office.