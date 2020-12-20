ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 21, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Iranian Parliament. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Parliament Rejects Proposal To Bar Military Commanders From Running For President

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Parliament on Sunday dismissed a proposal that high-ranking military commanders should not be allowed to run for presidential election.

The Parliament on Sunday held another meeting on a reform of the presidential election law.

After discussions about an article of the bill, the lawmakers rejected a proposal that top commanders of the Armed Forces above the rank of Major General should be barred from running for president.

The proposal was rejected by 207 votes to 25, with 5 abstentions.

The next presidential election in June 2021 will be held simultaneously with city council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections are to apply in early April for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

