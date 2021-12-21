Indra To Manage Interoperability Platform For All Of Ireland’s Toll Roads

By Eurasia Review

Following an international public tender, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the official body responsible for Ireland’s national road network, has selected Indra, one of the leading global technology and consulting companies, to supply, implement and maintain the Toll Interoperability Management Platform for the country’s 11 motorways and operate it for 50 months until 2026.

The interoperability management services to be provided by Indra under the new contract will facilitate electronic toll collection (ETC) interoperability on all of the toll roads in Ireland by providing the toll service providers with the means to exchange data on payment/collection transactions. With a business-to-business solution, it offers a seamless transactional service, so that the day to day user will benefit without any interruption in services being provided. This will enable domestic and European users who have an account with a toll service provider to use all of the toll roads in the state, regardless of the provider. Indra, TII and toll operators are working together to make the payment experience easier.

Indra will implement an advanced clearing house system in the cloud, based on a micro-services architecture. It will receive data from both the toll road operators and the toll service providers, the entities that issue the transponder devices that are installed in the vehicles to manage the customers’ accounts. The clearing house will verify, consolidate and distribute the above data (amount, time, date and place) to all of them again to ensure correct payment of the tolls.

This will be done in accordance with a defined data exchange standard and an interoperable system aligned with the 2019 European directive that promotes the cross-border exchange of information in the EU in this area.

In this respect, Indra’s Interoperability Management Platform will comply with the requirements of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) and the equivalent standards for electronic fee collection, making it open, flexible, modular and scalable. It will thus be ready to incorporate new features and other types of transactions if required, such as congestion charges based on the amount of traffic and vehicle pollution and those stemming from advanced mobility policies, like mobility-as-a-service.

Indra will also operate the platform. It will provide the management, R&D, business processes, systems and communications infrastructures required to provide the interoperability service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Indra will thus contribute to the goal of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to provide sustainable transport infrastructures and services that deliver better quality of life, support economic growth and respect the environment.

A leader in advanced and interoperable platforms

Thanks to Mova Collect, its comprehensive and innovative line of collection solutions, and In-Mova Space, its platform specializing in smart mobility that allows a crossover vision of mobility management and transport infrastructure operations, Indra has become one of the global leaders in interoperable technology for electronic transport payments and advanced electronic toll solutions.

The company has implemented its toll technology in countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Australia, the Philippines, Israel, Portugal, Spain and Ireland itself, where its back-office technology has been installed on six highways, including the one linking Dublin to the border with Northern Ireland, an important strategic route.

In Mexico, it has developed one of the largest electronic toll projects tendered so far in the world. It has implemented its electronic toll technology for the entire public highway network in Mexico, with almost 500 roads that total approximately 4,000 kilometers, a figure accounting for around 45% of the country’s highways.

Indra’s toll solution is also one of the most advanced of its kind currently in existence, incorporating Artificial Intelligence and deep learning capabilities for integration with connected vehicles and the company’s automatic vehicle occupant detection system. As a result of these advances, Indra is currently implementing an advanced toll system on the I-66 highway in the United States, enabling it to operate it with an innovative dynamic pricing system.

The innovation has already made Indra a pioneer in free-flow toll systems and multi-concession toll systems. In the latter case, Indra implemented a back-office system for the integrated management and operation of the LBJ Express and North Tarrant Express highways in Texas.

Indra is now advancing toward the model of dynamic tolls (Managed Lanes) to facilitate new and more sustainable mobility policies, the implementation of which is increasing in the United States, with great potential for the accesses to the large European cities.

Indra has experience in Transportation, with more than 2,500 projects developed in more than 100 cities and over 50 countries. Its Transportation Division, Indra Mova Solutions, covers the entire life cycle of its clients’ projects and combines the new digital capabilities, integration, specialization and innovation demanded by the market, with reliability, business knowledge, Indra’s proprietary technology for transport and the vast experience of its team of profes