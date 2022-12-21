Cyprus: TotalEnergies Announces New Gas Discovery In Offshore Block 6

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies and Eni (operator) have made a new gas discovery at the Zeus-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus. This discovery follows the Calypso-1 and the Cronos-1 discoveries made on the same block respectively in 2018 and August 2022.

The Zeus-1 well encountered 105 meters of net gas pay in carbonate reservoirs that re-enforces the promising outlook for the area and its development.

Located 162 km off the Cyprus coast and 5 km West of Cronos-1, Zeus-1 has been safely drilled and successfully tested by the Tungsten Explorer drillship.

“This success at Zeus-1 further enhances the potential of Block 6, only four months after the Cronos-1 discovery”, said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President, Exploration at TotalEnergies. “New data gathered from the well will assist our ongoing assessment of fast-track development options for the discovered resources.”

TotalEnergies holds a 50% interest in Block 6, where Eni is the operator (50%). In Cyprus, TotalEnergies is also present in offshore Block 11 (50%, operator), 7 (50%, operator), 2 (20%), 3 (30%), 8 (40%) and 9 (20%).