US Sends Gear To Repair Ukraine’s Electric Grid

By DoD News

By Jim Garamone

Russia’s struggle on the battlefields has led to attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, resulting in suffering and death for Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine’s partners — including the United States — are doing all they can to alleviate the damage Russia’s missile attacks on critical infrastructure have caused.

Russia has sent waves of missiles into Ukraine targeting the energy grid. These attacks are exacerbated by Ukraine’s winter weather with the high temperature over the next week forecast to be 35 degrees Fahrenheit with lows of around 10 degrees.

“The administration has been working — in partnership with the National Labs, industry, utilities, and the Ukrainian government — to locate available equipment in the U.S. that can be delivered to Ukraine for emergency support,” Department of Energy officials said.

Officials have committed more than $53 million in support for Ukraine’s electric grid. “The equipment we are providing is critical for Ukraine’s emergency repairs in the face of Russia’s attacks,” DOE officials said. “This support will help Ukraine rebuild the backbone of their power transmission system, which is critical in keeping the lights on and homes warm through the winter.”

The effort is part of the whole-of-government approach the United States is implementing in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and cruel full-scale invasion of its neighbor. The Defense Department alone has committed almost $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

Millions of Ukrainians are feeling the effects of Russia’s missile attacks, and the United States is just one of many countries helping Ukraine repair and sustain its electrical grid. “We will continue to identify equipment that can be sent from the United States, in addition to ongoing efforts to locate and acquire equipment abroad that is compatible with Ukraine’s system,” officials said.

The Department of Energy located the equipment, and U.S. Transportation Command hustled the gear from the United States to locations in Europe where Ukrainian officials could take possession of it. The initial tranches of equipment are now inside Ukraine where electrical workers are using it to repair damaged infrastructure.

The United States and partner nations are also rushing air defense capabilities to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia’s attacks. “We have been sending a range of air defense equipment to Ukraine,” said a DOD official. “We delivered the first two NASAMS [National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems] to Ukraine and we are making air defense a priority in our assistance,” the official said.

Ukrainian officials report U.S. systems have been extremely effective in countering Russia’s continued missile and drone assaults.