Gas refinery in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: President Rouhani Inaugurates Major Gas Refinery In SW

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The large refinery was launched in a ceremony held via video conference on Thursday morning.

Rouhani described the project to construct the refinery as one of the largest projects in the region and thanked all of the engineers and others who contributed to the major venture.

He also noted that the achievement was made while Iran has been under the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the US.

According to Rouhani, the project was completed with a total investment of $3.4 billion.

On Wednesday, the refinery’s managing director Mahmoud Amin Nejad said so far more than 300,000 tons of C2+ product has been produced in Bid Boland Refinery, and that the complex receives about 18,000 tons of feed per day from NGL 900 Plant.

He pointed out that with sustainable production, about 11,000 tons of methane for domestic consumption is produced and injected into the country’s gas network at the peak of consumption, and added that 1400 tons of ethane, 2,000 tons of LPG and 1300 tons of pentane is produced in this complex per day.

With the project reaching its full capacity in near future, it is expected to bring the country $700 million of revenue every year.

