ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, January 22, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo Credit: Анна Нэсси, Wikipedia Commons.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo Credit: Анна Нэсси, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Entertainment Europe 

Man Utd To Hold Crunch Talks With Ronaldo

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold is set to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss the Portuguese’s future at the club, as reported by to the Daily Star.

Recent reports have claimed that the 36-year-old will leave the Red Devils if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The veteran is also believed to be unhappy after being subbed in the match against Brentford last Wednesday.

A meeting between the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the new chief executive will be held in the coming weeks to ease the situation.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer and signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third season.

Original source

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *