Sunday, January 22, 2023

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
1 Europe Opinion 

West Wrong To Assume Putin Will Act Rationally And Pragmatically In Response To Increasing Pressure Over Ukraine – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

For most of the last year, Western governments have operated on the assumption that Vladimir Putin, having failed to win a quick victory and faced with ever more punitive Western sanctions, would make the rational and pragmatic choice to find a way out for himself by seeking a compromise, Aleksandr Skobov says.

But Putin hasn’t done so and appears committed to pursuing his campaign in Ukraine with ever greater intensity instead, the Russian commentator says, the result of two things that give him reason to do so but that many in the West have also failed to take into consideration (kasparov.ru/material.php?id=63CAA61908C7C).

First of all, Skobov points out, “for a very long time, Western elites refused to recognize that Putin has been waging a war not for some specific things” that might be subject to negotiation but rather for international recognition of his “’right’ to dictate” to others up to and including a right to invade them militarily. That isn’t something that can be negotiated away.

And second, and again the West has been reluctant to acknowledge it, “Putin has something he can count on, the transformation of Russian society into one of the Nazi type, a process that has now been completed and in which a significant part of the population believe in their own superiority, impunity and right to dominate,” also not subject to negotiation.

            Moreover, Skobov says, Putin believes he can proceed because by threatening to use nuclear weapons, he will keep the West in a box because of the fears of Western leaders of a nuclear war. But it is becoming increasingly obvious, the analyst suggests, that the danger of a nuclear war will increase not decrease if Putin isn’t stopped and defeated now.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *