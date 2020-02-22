Iran Disinfecting Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian health official said all public places and means of public transportation are being disinfected on a daily basis amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least five people in Iran so far.

In comments on Saturday, Health Ministry official Mohsen Farhadi said arrangements have been made with medical universities across the country for the daily disinfection of airports, bus terminals, and means of public transit in cities such as buses and subways.

He assured people that the means of transportation and public places are washed and disinfected with the newest methods and with the best sanitizers every day.

Farhadi also emphasized that the overriding priority in containing the novel coronavirus is to observe personal hygiene and wash the hands all the time.

He further advised people to avoid unnecessary presence in public places, camps, excursions and the means of public transportation.

The death toll from the COVID-19 infection in Iran has risen to five, and the total number of confirmed cases to 28, according to the Health Ministry.

Head of the Public Relations Office of the Iranian Health Ministry says at least 785 out of thousands of people with flu-like symptoms going to hospitals and clinics have been placed under special medical care for further examination.

