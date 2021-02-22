ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, February 22, 2021

Damietta LNG plant in Egypt. Image courtesy of Union Fenosa Gas

1 Africa Business 

Egypt: Eni Says Damietta Restarts LNG Production, First Cargo Lifted

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The first LNG cargo from the Damietta liquefaction plant in Egypt was successfully produced and lifted. This is the first LNG cargo produced by the terminal after it was shut down in 2012, Eni said Monday.

According to Eni, the event represents an important milestone in the process to complete the agreement reached on December 1st 2020 aimed at settling all pending disputes between the parties and at restarting the operations at the plant.

At this stage the agreement has already received all the authorizations of the competent authorities and its final closing is expected in the first half of March.

The agreement comes at an important moment, when also thanks to the fast time to market of Eni’s natural gas discoveries, especially the ones in the Zohr and Nooros fields, Egypt has regained its full capacity to meet domestic gas demand and can allocate surplus production for export through its LNG plants.

