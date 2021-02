By Al Bawaba News

Manchester United is planning to sell David de Gea or Dean Henderson this summer – according to The Sun.

One of the shot-stoppers will leave Old Trafford at the end of the summer, either on loan or permanently, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to end the competition between the pair.

De Gea’s current contract is due to expire in two years, while Henderson is currently tied to United until 2025.

