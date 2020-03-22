Life In #COVID-19 Times – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Gabriel Garcia Marquez has a bestselling, multi-award winning novel called “Love in the Time of Cholera”. We are now in the curfew for the 65+ age group. “Life in the days of Coronavirus” has begun.

In our environment, everyone wears a protective mask and gloves. There is no food, no cleaning supplies, nothing on the shelves left in the markets. We always put on a protective face mask on the road, on the metro, on the bus, at the airports. Coronavirus has been very effective all over the world. It begins with the appearance of a seasonal cold, the back of which becomes pneumonia. The elderly and the male population are affected a lot. There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet, no preventive healing drugs. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, do not kiss, do not shake hands. Work from home, set up a home-office, avoid crowded indoor spaces, sit in the corridor in front of the aircraft, minimize your stay in public transport, keep your immune system strong, eat chicken soup, eat eggs for breakfast. Follow the advice of experts.

If there is visible political uncertainty, an epidemic or a danger of war, economic difficulties, people and companies naturally stop, suspend their business, and wait for this event to pass. They go into the Wait-See order. They do not spend outside the daily routine required, they do not take the initiative in a new investment subject. Investments, expenditures slow down, and stop. There are delays in payment of money, and collection of receivables becomes difficult. Everyone tries to stay liquid in cash. It is Okay so far. These can happen in hard times. However, what companies should not do is cut advertising, stop sales activities, stop preliminary studies, stop feasibility of investments, and interrupt engineering studies.

Do not do this unless it is necessary for cash. These are not about spending money. The money spent for these studies is not much. Do not cut your ads. Do not interrupt your sales and marketing efforts. Do not stop your engineering work, investment works. Continue your feasibility. Continue your EIA applications. Follow your EPDK license applications. Continue your staff training. Produce new investment projects and continue your engineering studies. These do not hold money. But it keeps you economically alive. If you are reading this article on the internet, you must have been well educated, have an above-average level of life or are dedicated to it. Read our articles, news, articles. We spend a lot of time writing these articles, know this. Printed paper newspaper comes in front of subscriber money. Our web page, is free.

Difficult times are mostly medium or short periods. You will stop working. When you continue your work without interruption, then you go straight, you will get a job easier, make sales, and continue your investments. Difficult times come and pass, according to democratic practices, solutions that will satisfy everyone more or less are created. In democracies, the remedy is inexhaustible.

We now live in a global village. Everyone is aware of everyone. Everything is so open so obvious. Everything is known. Economic life must go hand in hand with democracy. Democracy understanding of each country is different. It is not possible to be equivalent. The United States, Britain, Germany, or Japan, India, even Brazil, Argentina have democracy regimes in their own functioning that fit their historical development. It is not correct to show one example to another. Turkey has a history of democracy starting from the 1946s, dating back to the 1920s, even to the 1908s, or even older. We learned what to do and what should not be done in our history of democracy with painful experiences, we are still learning, learning will not end, we will learn again in the future.

Do something for yourself in difficult times. Take a regular walk in the nearby open air every day, go up and down stairs, do not skip breakfast, eat mainly vegetables, play sports where possible, listen to music. Listen to more TRT3 classical radio operas, watch less TV. Do not cut your sales activities, advertisements, produce new investment projects, do feasibilities, develop projects, continue your engineering studies in difficult times. Regardless, let’s know that we are in a unique democratic country. Let us know that the remedy is not exhausted in democracies. Hard times, epidemics, troubles come and go, nothing stays the same, don’t worry.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.