Monday, March 22, 2021

Iran's Chabahar Port at night. Photo Credit: Ksardar1359, Wikipedia Commons.

India Ships Cargo Handling Equipment To Iran’s Chabahar Port

The second consignment of strategic port terminal handling equipment was delivered to Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar by an Indian contractor involved in the development of the port.

The second shipment of Indian heavy equipment, including cranes, was delivered to Chabahar on Sunday morning for further development of the port.

The new shipment of strategic loading and unloading equipment, worth $7.5 million, includes heavy harbor cranes, Behrouz Aqaei, director-general of the ports and maritime department of Iran’s Sistan and Balouchestan province said.

He said the Indian company would make a total investment of $85 million in the Iranian port under a long-term contract.

The Indian investor is going to operate Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar according to a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

