Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran’s FM Amirabdollahian Says Final Stage Of Nuke Agreement In Vienna In Sight

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed optimism that an eventual agreement in the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA is close, reiterating the need for the US to show goodwill in practice.

In a telephone conversation on Monday night, Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hossein talked about various issues, from the Vienna talks to the developments in Ukriane.

Congratulating the top Iraqi diplomat on the occasion of Nowruz, the Iranian foreign minister reviewed different areas of ties, particularly the bilateral relations.

He also outlined Tehran’s viewpoint regarding a delay in holding a new round of negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

On the Vienna talks about the removal of sanctions, Amirabdollahian said the parties to the negotiations are close to finalizing a deal.

He added that Iran has offered some initiatives to the US through the EU coordinator regarding the highly important remaining issues.

The Iranian foreign minister said the onus in now on the US side to show its alleged good faith, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“We are determined to reach a good, robust and lasting deal,” he noted, saying Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Baqeri is in constant touch with EU coordinator Enrique Mora.

Amirabdollahian finally pointed to the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan and called on the body to focus on the issues that help strengthen solidarity and unity among the Muslims.

