Saudi Arabia's cabinet meeting. Photo Credit: SPA

Saudi Cabinet Emphasizes ‘Essential Role’ Of OPEC+ Agreement

The Saudi cabinet emphasised on Tuesday “the essential role” of OPEC+ agreement in bringing balance and stability to oil markets, state news agency SPA reported.

The cabinet also called on the international community to assume responsibility in maintaining energy supplies and to be aware of the danger of Iran’s supplying Yemen’s Houthis with ballistic missiles and drones. 

The Cabinet said it considered the aggressive attacks carried out by the Houthis on civilian objects and vital economic facilities in the Kingdom “a dangerous escalation.” 

The Cabinet stressed, as mentioned earlier by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the Kingdom will not be responsible for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets in light of the attacks. 

