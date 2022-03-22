US: Ukraine War Of Sanctions – OpEd

By Patial RC

The US’ undeclared war on Russia along with NATO and the EU in another few days will be a month old. It is now a war of sanctions of the west. Physically the west is avoiding the direct military combat but firing its weapons from the Ukrainian soldiers. The US strategy, “Don’t engage with Russia directly, but arm Ukraine to fight the Russian troops,” is to keep the war localized to Ukraine and is achieving this sinister design by arming Ukraine with advanced weapons to further prolong the war that at the first place was avoidable.

The US wants to break away Europe from Russian economic trade linkages specifically the Russian gas, and get the entire Eurasian continent into their fold of economic dependence. Americans strongly believe that this is the only way they can maintain their hold and counter China. The west feels invasion of Ukraine is the last call for the European Union to end its gas dependency on Russia and look for alternative sources of energy. For the Americans such wars are for profiteering may be the reason not putting in efforts for negotiations making good profits selling weapons and gas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video conference on 18 March with the US President Joe Biden is believed to have said “the US and NATO to engage with Russia directly to resolve the Ukraine issues…Let he who tied the bell on the tiger’s neck take it off.” A Chinese proverb to imply that the US and NATO must undo their actions to bring peace in the region. Xi Jinping also warned of the Taiwan issue and said: “If the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, it will have a subversive impact on the relationship between the two.”

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine” according to many especially the western world led by America. On 16 March, President Biden said, “We are crippling Putin’s economy with punishing sanctions that’s going to only grow more painful over time with the entire NATO and EU behind us, and many other countries.”

President Zelensky of Ukraine stood firm to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity from the Russian invasion at the behest of US promise of support. The US led alliance came to Zelensky’s rescue with Germany, France, Australia and others providing defence equipment to strengthen Ukraine.

President Biden also said on 16 March that “The American people are answering President Zelensky’s call for more help, more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself, more tools to fight Russian aggression”. US security assistance to Ukraine already stands at $1 billion as direct transfers of equipment from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military. US alone announced new military assistance worth USD 800 million, including Stinger anti-aircraft systems; armor systems; tactical unmanned aerial systems; grenade launchers; small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds; and body armors.

Japan provided with defence equipment, such as bullet proof vests, gloves, tents and helmets. This is besides the $100 million (11.5 billion yen) in loans that Japan pledged to Ukraine to support its efforts to fight against Russia. An additional $100 million was too pledged for humanitarian assistance. Respecting the spirit of Article 9 of its Constitution, Japan has kept away from exports of any defence equipment.

The US and Europe are trying to isolate Russia – economically and politically. The vast sanctions imposed by the US and Europe aim to isolate Russia economically and prevent the rest of the world from dealing with Moscow.

