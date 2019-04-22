Why Bernie Sanders Can Defeat Donald Trump In 2020 – OpEd

By Adam Dick

With his veto last week of legislation intended to end United States military support for the war on Yemen, President Donald Trump may have ensured his defeat to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the 2020 presidential election.

That is an argument political commentator Patrick J. Buchanan persuasively presents in a new editorial.

With that veto, writes Buchanan, “Trump may have just ceded the peace issue in 2020 to the Democrats.”

Buchanan continues:

“If Sanders emerges as the nominee, we will have an election with a Democrat running on the “no-more-wars” theme Trump touted in 2016. And Trump will be left defending the bombing of Yemeni rebels and civilians by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.”

In recent presidential elections, candidates seen as more ant-war have won, notes Buchanan, including Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. That situation may be reversed in 2020.

Buchanan concludes his editorial with this prediction:

“By the primaries of 2020, foreign policy will be front and center, and the Democratic Party will have captured the ‘no-more-wars’ political high ground that Candidate Donald Trump occupied in 2016.”

Read Buchanan’s editorial here.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute