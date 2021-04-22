ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

A freight cargo train from Iran passes into Turkmenistan. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

A freight cargo train from Iran passes into Turkmenistan. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency
1 Business Middle East Opinion South and Central Asia 

Iran Makes Another Move In Central Asia – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Concerned that Turkey is stealing a move on it after Azerbaijan’s victory in the latest round of Qarabagh fighting, Iran has become significantly more active on the diplomatic, economic and even security fronts in the Caucasus and Central Asia over the last four months.

Several weeks ago, Iran and Tajikistan announced the formation of a joint military committee, something that gives Tehran new influence in Central Asia’s only non-Turkic country. That also gives Iran new possibilities for cooperating with China, and it challenges not only Turkey but Russia in the region (jamestown.org/program/iran-and-tajikistan-announce-formation-of-joint-military-committee/).

Now, Tehran is touting a breakthrough in railway transportation links with Turkmenistan, a country which it borders and which is located between Iran and Tajikistan. Mohsen Etemad, the director of Iran’s northeastern railway, says that this week, the first cargo from Iran has now passed into Turkmenistan (farsnews.ir/en/news/14000116000305/Official-Iran-Freigh-Wagns-Arrive-in-Trkmenisan).

Iranian officials say that this will allow for a dramatic expansion in trade between the two countries. During the first 11 months of 2020, Iran exported 144,000 tons to Turkmenistan; this year, Tehran projects that it will export 300,000 tons to that country (casp-geo.ru/turkmenistan-i-iran-narashhivayut-intensivnost-torgovo-ekonomicheskogo-sotrudnichestva/).

Turkmenistan is almost as enthusiastic about this breakthrough as Iran is. Its officials are taking prominent parts in virtual meetings between Iranian and Turkmen business leaders. So far the focus has been on immediate cross-border trade, but both countries are committed to expanding that both for the countries as a whole and for transit to other markets from each. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries had been growing before the pandemic led to its contraction. Some of the moves in recent days are simply about the recovery of what was the case as of 2019. But Iran seems far more interested in expanding this form of influence now than it was earlier, and so the geopolitical consequences of this trade should not be ignored.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.