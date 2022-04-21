ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, April 22, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
1 Business Europe 

Armenian Businesses Invested $242m In Moscow In Past Five Years

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

 Businesses from Armenia have invested $242 million in Moscow’s economy over the past 5 years, the Moscow City News Agency reports, citing official data.

According to Vice Mayor Vladimir Yefimov, investments from the EAEU countries in Moscow’s economy have grown 2.6 times over five years.

“According to the latest data from the Central Bank of Russia, the overall volume of investments from EAEU countries in the economy of Moscow amounted to $2.8 billion. Of these, $1.6 billion (almost 60%) came from Kazakhstan, $820 million from Belarus, $242 million from Armenia, $60 million from Kyrgyzstan,” Yefimov said.

For the period from October 2020 to September 2021, investments from Armenian businesses grew by 9.6%.

The EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) is an economic union of post-Soviet states, which includes Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.