Asian Shipowners’ Associations Oppose Proposed Toll Hikes By Panama And Suez Canals

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

According to Seatrade Maritime News, Asian Shipowners’ Associations (ASA) are critical of recent proposed toll changes at both Panama Canal and Suez Canal Authorities.

At a recent meeting, ASA delegates expressed concern and disappointment over the proposed hike in canal toll changes.

They reiterated the significance of Suez and Panama canals as critical global infrastructure and called for the canal authorities to avoid sudden and significant changes in tolls and charges.

“Delegates expressed their confusion against new surcharges introduced on March 01, 2022 with only 48 hours prior notice, then to be revised on May 01, 2022 by Suez Canal Authority (SCA), which resulted in roughly a 7 to 20 percent increase in toll for different types of vessels, in addition to a 6 percent tariff hike for most types of vessels, implemented on February 01, 2022,” said ASA.

Uncertainty around how surcharges operate could undermine the stability of the Canal, said the committee, calling for the industry to express its concerns to SCA.

ASA delegates appreciated some positives in the Panama Canal’s new toll system proposed earlier in April 2022 by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP). Delegates said the ACP had given sufficient notice and a formal consultation period, but were concerned that significant toll hikes could affect the long-term viability of the canal, “as the mark-up for some types of vessels may exceed 100% in 2025, as compared to the current toll.”

The ASA meeting also discussed the review of anti-trust exemptions for carriers on the US, a policy delegates said was “indispensable for the healthy development of the liner shipping industry and the maintenance of a reliable service to the entire trading community.” ASA will continue its efforts to maintain anti-trust exemptions for liner shipping agreements.