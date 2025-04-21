Armenia, Azerbaijan Continue Border Talks

By PanARMENIAN

Armenia and Azerbaijan are continuing to exchange views and proposals regarding the next phases of border delimitation efforts. This was announced by Mher Grigoryan, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commission, according to Armenpress.

When asked about the date of the next meeting between the commissions, Grigoryan responded:

“There is still no concrete agreement on the date of the next meeting. The parties are continuing to exchange opinions and proposals in a working format regarding the organization of the next stages of the delimitation process,” he stated.

On January 16, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that an agreement had been reached with Azerbaijan on a new section of the border. The agreement envisions starting the delimitation process in the northern segment, from the tripoint of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and proceeding southward to the border between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.