Digital Ethnicism: The Rise Of Identity Politics In The Age Of Hyperconnected Anarchy – OpEd

By Dr. Qasim Ali Shah

Digital transformation has re-conceptualised how socio-political identities are built, challenged, and communicated. In this hyperconnected world, identity politics has taken a form of powerful, real-time politics — no longer relegated to social movements, marginalized street protests or conventional platforms for elections. Instead, it now runs through algorithmically curated spaces that reward emotional intensity and ideological alignment.

Consequently, modern-day identity politics is no longer just hyperlocal, but often transnational; it’s not solely about “ourselves” but about “our people”. Now it is less often a conscious battle, but a spontaneous and often whiplash-inducing form of dialectics based on race, religion, language and geography, one that often turns vicious and mutually exclusive. Thus, rather than nurturing democratic pluralism, this often produces fractured, tribalized digital consumers, vulnerable to volatility, misinformation and conflict.

At the global level, this transformation has appeared both in emancipatory and deeply destabilizing forms. Hashtag movements such as #BlackLivesMatter, #EndSARS in Nigeria or #FreePalestine use the likes of X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and Instagram to amplify marginalized voices. However, the same platforms allow for the swift dissemination of ethnonationalist ideologies and digital vigilantism. Over 60% of politically active youth worldwide consume or spread identity-based content online, usually in ideologically exclusive spaces. These platforms operate less like neutral debating grounds and more like identity performance stages, where belonging is constantly negotiated — and weaponized — through hashtags, memes and algorithmic feedback loops.

One of the most striking and enlightening examples of digital ethnicism is India, where the dissemination of Hindutva ideology through digital platforms serves as an example of how identity politics of the digital age is liable to mature into a mass mobilization framework. Hindutva, the political expression of Hindu nationalism, has propagated not just through mainstream media and political rhetoric but more recently through social media ecosystems built around coordinated messaging, bot networks and the viral propagation of misinformation. Platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter have been used to amplify narratives that portray India’s Hindu identity as under siege by “outsiders”—a narrative that has been applied to Muslims, Dalits and even interfaith couples. Resultantly, contemporary literature is documenting India as a country where some of the most organized disinformation campaigns have taken place on a global scale, with a considerable share of them consisting of identity-coded messaging fuelling communal distrust. The impact is profound. Ethnic tensions fuelled online have boiled into real-life violence — from mob lynchings and Delhi riots to calls for social boycotts. For each, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were defended by coordinated digital campaigns that packaged the exclusionary measures as patriotic and necessary. On the other hand, nonconformists were lassoed as “anti-nationals” or “urban Naxals.” This ethnicized digital populism does more than mobilize support; it reframes national identity itself, and it does so increasingly in majoritarian religious terms. In the process, it sidelines the pluralistic and secular narratives that were the edifice of post-independence Indian democracy.

This trend is not unique to India across South Asia. In Sri Lanka, digital sites have morphed into battlefields where Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism clashes against Tamil and Muslim identity claims. In Bangladesh, identity politics has increasingly taken on a digital dimension through online campaigns aimed at religious minorities or secularists, a development that has further polarized society. These movements are not organic; they are frequently engineered by networks of influencers, ideologues, and, in some cases, loggers-on to the state that creates the emotional economy of digital platforms.

Pakistan also has similar store format dynamics, although its digital landscape follows different historical and institutional trajectories. The ethno-linguistic narratives have also gained an unprecedented visibility on mainstream social media platforms among the Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtun communities. The mobilization includes calls from actors that utilize these platforms to push separatist ideologies or frame identity discourse as binary and reductionist. The threat of digital anarchy and ethnic radicalism has led the Pakistani state to adopt critical regulatory measures. During 2024–2025, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked over 1,100 websites and handles of “hate speech” and “anti-state content”. These measures show that states worldwide are increasingly afraid that digital identity politics has become a course for internal destabilization.

However, the more important worry goes beyond any individual country. Whether in India, Pakistan, Myanmar, or even parts of Europe and North America, digital identity politics are giving rise to a new age of chaotic pluralism, in which every group presents itself algorithmically, frequently to the detriment of the overall civic space. Once a site of recognition and redress, identity has become a tool of antagonism. The algorithm incentivizes division; the platform profits from outrage, and society pays the price.

At its most hazardous, this environment has given rise to what some scholars have called “post-truth tribalism” — a worldview in which belonging supersedes facts and group affiliation takes precedence over institutional legitimacy. In that frame, identity politics is less a method of negotiation in a democracy and more an arms race in a digital world. Ethnic and religious identities are not just affirmed; they are radicalized, commodified, and transformed into everlasting battlegrounds.

Tackling this rising disorder will necessitate multi-faceted responses: ethical platform regulation limiting toxic amplification, state responses safeguarding free expression without condoning separatism, and civil society efforts to foster intergroup empathy and critical digital literacy. As the digital spaces are now shaping our identities, social cohesion requires redrawing these spaces as sites of inclusive political negotiation, not just performative loyalty.