By Aritra Banerjee

China has honed ambiguity into a strategic weapon in the intricate realm of maritime grey zone operations. While its naval destroyers and aircraft carriers dominate media headlines, Beijing’s less conspicuous but equally potent fleet of “scientific research vessels” quietly manoeuvres beneath the radar, shaping underwater battlefields through seemingly innocuous oceanographic research.

Among these covert platforms, four vessels—Xiang Yang Hong 03, Shi Yan 6, Zhong Shan Da Xue, and Da Yang Hao—stand out for their sophisticated capabilities and strategic positioning. Equipped with advanced seabed mapping tools, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and low-noise propulsion systems, these vessels systematically gather critical data that directly feeds into the strategic operations of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

Masked Capabilities: Stealth and Precision

Xiang Yang Hong 03 exemplifies China’s advanced maritime capabilities. Operating at depths of up to 10,000 meters, it employs high-resolution side-scan sonar and Sea Wing underwater gliders. These tools enable detailed mapping of strategic seabed terrains, crucial for submarine navigation and detection avoidance. Its silent electric azimuth thrusters allow stealthy maneuvering, critical for covert data collection near sensitive naval installations.

Similarly, Shi Yan 6 specialises in geophysical exploration and electromagnetic surveying. With an operational endurance extending over 60-day missions across 12,000 nautical miles, it frequently operates near vital undersea cable routes, collecting data crucial for potential sabotage or surveillance. Its sophisticated sediment profiling instruments and deep-sea ecosystem monitoring capabilities further enhance its dual-use potential.

The Zhong Shan Da Xue, distinguished by its DNV SILENT-F certification, can cruise quietly at 14.5 knots, reducing acoustic signatures to evade detection. Its expansive laboratory facilities, accommodating 76 researchers, facilitate comprehensive multidisciplinary research, including sensitive seismic surveys critical for submarine warfare and detection countermeasures.

The Da Yang Hao focuses on distant-water surveys and polymetallic nodule exploration. Its strategic operations around crucial maritime chokepoints like the Malacca Strait underline its role in broader Chinese maritime strategies.

Operational Incidents: Evidence of Strategic Intent

Between 2023 and 2025, several high-profile incidents exposed these vessels’ covert operations. Xiang Yang Hong 03 notably mapped approximately 500,000 square kilometres of the strategically significant Ninetyeast Ridge in the Indian Ocean, critical for submarine transit. It was later documented “running dark” by switching off Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) near Indonesian territorial waters, raising suspicion and prompting diplomatic scrutiny.

In February 2025, it operated alongside another vessel, Dong Fang Hong 03, near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, timing suspiciously aligned with India’s ballistic missile tests (K-4 SLBM). This activity reinforced concerns that the vessel’s scientific facade masked intelligence-gathering objectives linked to submarine and missile launch monitoring.

The Shi Yan 6 similarly drew diplomatic protest after conducting unauthorised surveys within Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in October 2023. Both India and the United States expressed concern over the vessel’s apparent espionage activities camouflaged as marine scientific research.

In April 2025, the Zhong Shan Da Xue performed suspicious manoeuvres near Taiwan’s Batanes province, executing an unusual reversed “D” pattern indicative of focused reconnaissance activities within the Philippine EEZ, coinciding with heightened cross-strait tensions.

Military-Civil Fusion and Strategic Objectives

China’s “Military-Civil Fusion” policy directly integrates civilian scientific research into military strategies, which is evident in these maritime missions. Data collected, particularly high-resolution bathymetric mapping, electromagnetic signatures, and acoustic profiling, directly aids submarine stealth operations, undersea warfare planning, and critical infrastructure disruption scenarios.

For instance, Xiang Yang Hong 03’s docking at Chinese-controlled ports in the Maldives in 2024 exemplifies China’s expanding Indian Ocean logistical network, highlighting strategic ambitions extending beyond mere scientific exploration.

India: A Force for Good and Stability

In sheer contrast to China’s opaque and coercive maritime strategy, India emerges as a responsible regional power committed to transparency and mutual benefit epitomised through its Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions (MAHASAGAR) visions. India’s sustained hydrographic assistance to smaller Indian Ocean Rim countries like the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Oman, Kenya, Mozambique, and Tanzania has enabled these nations to expand their territorial and economic frontiers legitimately under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

India’s approach emphasises capacity-building, skill transfer, and adherence to International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) standards, enabling smaller littoral states to manage their maritime domains independently. This commitment was evident in India’s extensive hydrographic surveys supporting successful territorial expansions, including joint EEZ claims by Mauritius and Seychelles and ongoing continental shelf claims by the Maldives.

Despite recent developments, such as the Maldives temporarily pivoting towards a memorandum of understanding ( MoU) with China’s South China Sea Institute of Oceanology in 2023, India’s longstanding and transparent approach remains a robust model for regional cooperation. India’s empowering partnerships prioritise genuine capacity-building, technological transparency, and sustainable skill transfer, sharply contrasting with China’s dual-use technologies and opaque objectives. This distinction continues to highlight India’s role as a reliable and positive regional influence, deeply committed to the principles of mutual benefit and regional stability.

China’s Broader Geopolitical Ambitions and India’s Strategic Response

Beyond espionage and covert data gathering, China’s hydrographic and research activities in the Indo-Pacific also reflect broader geopolitical ambitions. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China seeks to control vital maritime chokepoints, influence regional politics, and establish a logistical and strategic foothold in critical areas. By deploying dual-use vessels and engaging in seemingly innocuous research activities, Beijing is incrementally shaping the strategic landscape in its favour, fostering dependencies, and challenging established international maritime norms and regional security frameworks.

Recognising this expanding geopolitical threat, India has actively strengthened its maritime capabilities and strategic presence. Recent initiatives include commissioning advanced hydrographic survey ships, expanding maritime domain awareness infrastructure, and enhancing cooperation within the Quad framework involving the United States, Australia, and Japan. India and its partners effectively counteract China’s assertive maritime posturing by coordinating joint patrols and intelligence-sharing.

Moreover, India’s commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) operations across the region further solidifies its role as a benevolent maritime power. For instance, the Indian Navy’s rapid and decisive response during natural disasters in Sri Lanka, Mozambique, and Indonesia in recent years highlights India’s sincere dedication to regional stability and welfare. These humanitarian missions starkly contrast China’s self-interested manoeuvres and illustrate India’s strategic vision of a collaborative and secure maritime domain.

Navigating Legal Ambiguities: India’s Diplomatic Efforts

The crux of the issue remains China’s exploitation of international maritime law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). China leverages Article 246, permitting marine scientific research in EEZs without prior explicit consent, creating grey-zone challenges for international regulatory frameworks. Ambiguities in enforcement and loopholes in legal definitions allow dual-use vessels to operate relatively unhindered, complicating diplomatic responses.

India has proactively engaged diplomatically, advocating enhanced transparency and accountability in maritime research. It consistently pushes for clear, binding international norms through forums like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Quad, and bilateral dialogues, emphasising the need to close existing legal loopholes. India’s diplomatic strategy seeks to ensure regional waters remain transparent, cooperative spaces, free from covert military exploitation.

Exposing Silent Saboteurs and Championing Regional Stability

China’s sophisticated maritime research fleet exemplifies its strategic deployment of dual-use vessels as hydrographic Trojan Horses—seemingly harmless ships conducting covert espionage beneath the veil of scientific exploration. In contrast, India’s transparent, cooperative maritime initiatives emphasise its role as a force for stability and growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

Recognising this stark difference is essential to shaping international responses and ensuring maritime security amid growing geopolitical competition. As China continues its covert expansion, India’s responsible and proactive engagement stands as a beacon of regional stability, advocating transparency, mutual trust, and shared prosperity in the maritime domain.