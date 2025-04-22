Iran At A Crossroads: The Organized Resistance Leads The Struggle Against Dictatorship – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

As Iran faces escalating crises—from internal illegitimacy to growing international isolation—the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is emerging as a powerful alternative to the ruling clerical regime. Simultaneous demonstrations organized by the NCRI in 14 capital cities and major metropolises around the world on April 18 and 19, 2025, drew thousands of Iranian dissidents, proving that this resistance is not just a protest movement—it is an organized force capable of leading Iran toward meaningful change.

The Iranian regime is experiencing a moral and political collapse. Shocking execution figures revealed by Amnesty International underscore the regime’s brutality. Since Masoud Pezeshkian assumed the presidency in August 2024, at least 1,051 executions have been recorded, accounting for 64% of the total global executions in 2024. In the days leading up to the protests, 22 prisoners were executed, including five political prisoners and three women. Eight more supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) face imminent execution. These numbers are part of a long chain of human rights abuses that have rendered the regime both domestically and internationally reviled.

On the international stage, the regime faces mounting isolation. Western governments, once willing to engage in negotiations with Tehran, are now more aware of the regime’s repressive nature. Calls to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization are growing louder across Europe, while Iran stands accused of funding terrorism and fueling regional unrest. This increasing isolation is making it harder for the regime to continue its oppressive policies without facing global pushback.

In contrast, the NCRI is positioning itself as a democratic alternative that enjoys the trust of the Iranian people. The council’s ability to organize mass rallies in 14 cities—from Berlin to Stockholm—demonstrates a level of popular support and organizational capacity that cannot be ignored. Thousands of Iranians raised the flag of pre-revolutionary Iran and chanted slogans rejecting all forms of dictatorship: “Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the mullahs.” These were not mere expressions of anger, but a clear signal of a unified movement with a well-defined vision for the future.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s President-elect, addressed the crowds, affirming that the Iranian struggle will continue until freedom is achieved. “There is no return to the past and no stagnation in the present,” she declared. Her vision for a democratic and secular republic resonates strongly with Iranians who are tired of repression and injustice.

What stood out most in these demonstrations was their extraordinary coordination and the ability to mobilize large crowds simultaneously across different continents. From Paris to Sydney, and from The Hague to Bern, the message from Iranians worldwide was unified: an end to executions and a demand for justice. The presence of notable international figures, such as Detlef Wagner in Berlin and Pierre-Yves Bournazel in Paris, further signaled that the NCRI has gained international recognition and legitimacy as a political force.

Today, the National Council of Resistance of Iran stands as a beacon of hope for the Iranian people in their struggle against the mullahs’ regime. While the regime sinks deeper into crisis, the organized resistance is rising as a decisive force capable of altering the course of Iran’s future. The synchronized demonstrations across 14 global cities mark the beginning of a path toward a free and democratic Iran. They send a clear message to the world: the Iranian people will not surrender until victory is achieved.

Conclusion

