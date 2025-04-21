Iran Says Removal Of Sanctions Is Key Demand In Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Any negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program must guarantee the termination of sanctions and normalization of its trade, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei said.

Asked about the two rounds of indirect talks that Iran and the US have held in Muscat and Rome since April 12, Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday that Iran’s primary demand at any negotiations would be the removal of sanctions in a palpable manner.

He noted that Iran does not see any difference between the sanctions, as all of them have been imposed illegally and unjustifiably.

Pointing to Iran’s experience of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the US’ lack of commitment to the deal, the spokesman said the negotiations must result in the termination of sanctions and allow Iran to do its trade and banking activities normally.

He stressed the a possible deal needs to come with guarantees that the outcomes will be durable and the parties will honor their commitments.

Asked by Tasnim about Iran’s interaction with the other JCPOA parties regarding the recent talks with the US, Baqaei said China and Russia, as two major members of the UN Security Council and the friends of Iran, have always been informed about the course of talks.

He stated that Iran has been in contact with Russia and China and even the three European members of the JCPOA in advance of the talks with the US, saying those five states are still part of the JCPOA in accordance with the UNSC Resolution 2231.

Delegations from Iran and the US have held two rounds of talks in Oman and Italy in the past two weeks with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Iran.

The two sides have agreed to proceed with technical talks at the level of experts in Muscat on April 23, to be followed by a meeting of top negotiators on April 26.