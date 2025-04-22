Pope Francis: A Pilgrim Of Peace In A Fractured World – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

On April 21, 2025, the world mourned the passing of Pope Francis, born Mario Jorge Bergoglio, an Argentine Jesuit whose humble leadership and vision transformed the papacy and significantly advanced the pursuit of global peace. His election in 2013 as the first non-European pope in over a thousand years marked a significant shift toward inclusivity and a stronger commitment to marginalized communities. Driven by a deep conviction, he believed true peace emerges from solidarity with the vulnerable. Francis guided the Catholic Church to actively engage in social interfaith justice dialogue, promote environmental stewardship, and pursue diplomatic outreach in a world increasingly plagued by conflicts and humanitarian crises.

In the early 2020s, global indicators revealed a concerning decline in peace. The Global Peace Index recorded a six percent decrease in peacefulness over the past sixteen years, while the number of conflict zones surged by sixty-five percent between 2021 and 2024. At the same time, the Doomsday Clock moved to eighty-nine seconds to midnight—the closest it has been since its inception—highlighting the urgency of Francis’ mission. Confronting these threats, he championed a “culture of encounter” foregrounded that mercy and compassion over indifference, urging political and religious leaders to address the root causes of violence, entrenched poverty, and social injustice, to environmental degradation.

Central to his strategy was interreligious dialogue. In February 2019, he co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb. This agreement established a Higher Committee to promote mutual understanding among faiths and laid the foundation for the International Day of Human Fraternity. This landmark forged agreement during his apostolic journey to Abu Dhabi gave formal expression to the principle that religious diversity can serve as a wellspring of solidarity rather than division, inspiring countless local and international initiatives to bridge sectarian divides.

Francis expanded his vision of peace to include environmental concerns by issuing the groundbreaking encyclical Laudato Si’ in May 2015 and later launching the Laudato Si’ Action Platform. By late 2024, this Vatican-sponsored initiative had enrolled over ten thousand participants across 144 countries, impacting an estimated one million seventeen people. It guided families, parishes, schools, religious communities, and economic entities in their commitment to ecology. Workshops, policy dialogues, and grassroots projects reinforced the platform’s message that environmental degradation undermines the foundations of human dignity and social peace, highlighting the connection between creation and care for the poorest.

His advocacy for migrants and refugees underscored his belief that peace cannot thrive where human dignity is compromised. As of March 2025, the situation remained dire: over 6 million Ukrainians had fled abroad, while an additional 12 million required urgent humanitarian assistance within the country. To address this crisis, Francis designated the World Day of Migrants and Refugees with the theme “Migrants of Missionaries Hope,” mobilizing the Church’s global network to support resettlement and integration programs. Drawing on Catholic social teaching, hospitality is framed as a transformative act of solidarity that can heal the wounds of displacement and conflict.

Beyond advocacy, Francis took on the role of leading global ecumenical pilgrimages to regions in need. His historic visit to Iraq in March 2021—his first since the pandemic began—included stops in six cities and concluded with an open-air Mass in Erbil, attended by twenty thousand worshippers. The visit also featured a significant meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf. Entering war-shattered communities as a “pilgrim of peace,” he embodied reconciliation, locally inspired and internationally, efforts toward coexistence, demonstrating that symbolic gestures of unity can pave the way for concrete diplomatic breakthroughs.

Despite his achievements, Francis faced resistance. His progressive encyclicals and synodal reforms sparked pushback from conservatives within the Roman Curia. Additionally, ongoing criticisms highlighted the Vatican’s handling of clerical misconduct and financial mismanagement. Statistical trends within the Church further revealed challenges: the global Catholic population grew by 1.5 percent to approximately 1.406 billion in 2023, yet the total number of priests declined by 0.2 percent, and seminarian enrollments showed modest decreases. These trends threatened the continuity of pastoral care and the Church’s ability to support its growing flock.

In his following death, world leaders and faith representatives lauded his legacy of compassion and dialogue. Many emphasized that the blueprint for peace, rooted in interfaith humility and a commitment to caring for creation and the marginalized, remains urgently relevant in our fractured world. His example highlighted that effective peacemaking requires more than top-down diplomacy; it necessitates solidarity, grassroots efforts to cultivate mutual respect, and the courage to reimagine power as a tool for service.

In conclusion, Pope Francis’ life and death illuminated the transformative potential of a papacy rooted in empathy and action. Confronting a world beset by violence, environmental crises, and displacement, he championed a holistic vision of peace that integrated spiritual conviction with measurable impact. By steadfastly dialoging, advancing environmental justice and human dignity, he reminded humanity that unity and reconciliation derive unwavering from commitment to mercy, justice, and the inherent worth of every person.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’sown.

References