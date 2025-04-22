The Chasm Of Certainty: Navigating A World Adrift In Uncertainty – OpEd

By Jianlu Bi

The global stage presents a jarring contrast. Reports in the western media scream of an economic policy uncertainty index soaring to levels unseen in decades, signaling profound unease about future government actions. This isn’t mere volatility; it’s a deep-seated unease, a sense that the very rules of the economic game are shifting beneath our feet, leaving businesses, investors, and individuals adrift in a sea of unpredictability.

On the other hand, pronouncements emanating from Beijing, following President Xi Jinping’s recent visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, speak volumes of ‘certainty’ and ‘stability’ as the guiding principles for a region and a world yearning for solid ground. This divergence isn’t just a matter of differing perspectives; it highlights a fundamental tension in the global landscape, a chasm between the perceived realities of economic policymaking and the aspirational rhetoric of geopolitical leadership.

The level of trade policy uncertainty is particularly alarming. According to the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, compiled by professors at Stanford University and Northwestern University, this specific metric has spiked to levels only witnessed during the peak of the pandemic. Disturbingly, it had already surpassed the levels seen during the Great Recession of 2008-2009 even before President Trump’s April 2nd “Liberation Day” tariff announcements. The index further reveals that the trade policy uncertainty index has reached an unprecedented level in the post-World War II era, standing at a staggering 5736 as of March 2025. This “off the charts” reading underscores the profound disruption and unpredictability that current trade policies are injecting into the global economy.

While some lagging economic data might still present a picture of relative strength, emerging trends suggest a potential shift. Reports of increasing layoffs, slowing trade activity, and cautious consumer behavior are becoming more frequent. These early signals hint at a cooling economic environment, raising questions about the resilience of the current expansion. This uncertainty is having a paralyzing effect on businesses and consumers, evidenced by the languishing traffic at the Port of Los Angeles, reminiscent of the early pandemic. Adding to the concern, traditional recession-fighting tools appear limited, with inflation likely constraining the Federal Reserve’s ability to lower interest rates and safety nets already stretched thin. Reflecting this growing unease, betting markets now predict a significant 60% chance of a recession this year, a sentiment shared by JPMorgan.

Against this backdrop of palpable uncertainty, the narrative emerging from Beijing, takes on a particular resonance. A detailed readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry regarding President Xi Jinping’s recent Southeast Asian tour meticulously emphasizes the themes of “stability” and “certainty.” The term “stability” appears seven times in the readout, often in the context of promoting regional peace and economic prosperity. The concept of “to travel steadily and reach far” further underscores this emphasis on a stable and long-term vision for regional partnerships.

The readout highlights China’s commitment to “good-neighborly friendship” and “promoting mutually beneficial cooperation”, both of which imply stable and predictable interactions. The repeated focus on building a “community with a shared future” with these nations suggests a long-term commitment to shared stability and mutual support. Notably, China’s trade with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached $982 billion in 2024, representing a 9.0% increase compared to the previous year, solidifying ASEAN’s position as China’s top trading partner, a figure that underscores the deep economic interdependence that Beijing likely seeks to maintain and strengthen for regional stability.

Furthermore, since April 2025, China has actively sought to project an image of stability and counter the impact of trade tensions through several key initiatives. High-profile economic and trade events like the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICP), which opened on April 13th and attracted over 1700 companies and 4100 brands from 71 countries, and the Canton Fair, opening on April 15th with a vast exhibition space and record-breaking attendance of international buyers, demonstrate China’s commitment to open markets and global economic engagement. These events provide crucial platforms for international businesses to connect with the Chinese market, signaling a strong resolve against protectionism.

Moreover, China is actively pursuing international cooperation to mitigate the fallout from trade disruptions. The meeting of trade ministers from China, Japan, and South Korea in March 2025, where they agreed to enhance collaboration, counter the impact of US tariffs, strengthen supply chain cooperation and export control dialogue, and accelerate free trade agreement negotiations, underscores a regional effort to create stability through collective action and the reinforcement of multilateral trade mechanisms.

Adding to these efforts, on April 21, China announced further measures to accelerate the expansion of openness in its services sector. The Ministry of Commerce and other departments introduced a comprehensive pilot program to ease foreign investment restrictions in several key areas, including telecommunications, healthcare, and finance. This initiative aims to create a more favorable environment for the development of services trade, signaling a continued commitment to liberalization and providing a tangible example of China’s efforts to foster a more predictable and open global economic landscape.

China’s pronouncements and actions position it as a source of stability in a turbulent world, a ‘rational, strong, and reliable partner’, as noted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. By emphasizing multilateralism, opposing unilateral tariffs, and advocating for free trade, China presents itself as a champion of a stable and predictable international economic order. The consistency and transparency of China’s own domestic and international policies will be critical, however, in translating this rhetoric into tangible trust and a truly predictable environment.

The divergence between the high economic policy uncertainty index and the repeated calls for stability underscores the fundamental challenge of our time: navigating a world where the desire for predictability clashes with the realities of geopolitical and economic volatility. Bridging this gap requires more than just words; it demands concrete actions from all major global players to foster greater transparency, predictability, and genuine cooperation.

Ultimately, while China offers a compelling vision of regional stability and reliable partnerships, the stark reality of global economic policy uncertainty, potentially exacerbated by unpredictable trade policies and reflected in indices hovering near record highs, presents a significant counterpoint. Whether the aspiration for certainty, as articulated by Beijing, can overcome the forces driving instability in the broader global landscape remains a critical question for the future of the international order. This will depend significantly on the consistency and transparency of China’s own domestic and international policies in translating this rhetoric into tangible trust and a truly predictable environment.