Pro-Abortion Vandals Hit Swarthmore Church – OpEd
On Sunday, pro-abortion activists vandalized Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.
On the three glass front doors of the church, the vandals spray-painted a pro-abortion message, “You do not have the right to decide what people can do, #ProChoice.”
The same inscription was painted on the side of the church.
This is the kind of hate speech we have come to expect in an environment where the abortion-happy Hollywood elite are promoting retaliation against pro-life Christians.
Swarthmore enjoys a liberal-left reputation, one that is a safe haven for pro-abortion activists. It’s a sure bet the vandals didn’t take a bus from Philly to desecrate the church.
