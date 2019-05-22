ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Bill Donohue

Bill Donohue

Pro-Abortion Vandals Hit Swarthmore Church – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

On Sunday, pro-abortion activists vandalized Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

On the three glass front doors of the church, the vandals spray-painted a pro-abortion message, “You do not have the right to decide what people can do, #ProChoice.”

The same inscription was painted on the side of the church.

This is the kind of hate speech we have come to expect in an environment where the abortion-happy Hollywood elite are promoting retaliation against pro-life Christians.

Swarthmore enjoys a liberal-left reputation, one that is a safe haven for pro-abortion activists. It’s a sure bet the vandals didn’t take a bus from Philly to desecrate the church.

William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

