Sri Lanka: Government Won’t Grant Permission For Sharia Universities To Operate

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the Government will not grant permission to operate Sharia Universities, and Madrasa Schools will be brought under the Education Ministry. Wickremesinghe was speaking after a discussion held at Temple Trees regarding the report prepared by MP Prof. Ashu Marasinghe on Sharia University and Madrasa schools.

Wickremesinghe stated that he decided to approve these proposals following a discussion held between Muslim Ministers and Parliamentarians regarding the controversial Sharia University and Madrasa schools.

The Prime Minister said he agrees with the proposals and views of the Muslim ministers and MP’s in this regard.

“We will not grant approval for a Sharia University. There is no legal basis to run such a Sharia University. What we only can grant approval for degree offering institutions. There is no legal provision to operate a Sharia University,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said.

The Prime Minister also said that laws should be brought in the form of amendments to the University Act to prevent Sharia Universities coming into operation in the future.

About Madrasa Schools, Wickremesinghe said it has been decided to bring such institutions under the Education Ministry and added some of the education activities should be planned in consultation with the Muslim Affairs Ministry.

The Prime Minister also urged school students to engage with their usual activities as the security situation has come back to normal.