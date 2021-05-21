CDC Issues Salmonella Warning: Says Don’t Kiss Or Snuggle Chickens

By Eurasia Review

As a result of rising Salmonella cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning to poultry owners.

“Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick,” the CDC said in a statement.

According to the CDC, backyard poultry, like chicken and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where they live and roam.

“You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, and swallowing Salmonella germs,” the CDC said.

The CDC said that as of May 20, there have been 163 Salmonella reported illnesses in 43 states, with 34 hospitalizations.

Additionally, the CDC suggested that children needed to be supervised around backyard poultry. “Don’t let children younger than 5 years touch chicks, ducklings, or other backyard poultry. Young children are more likely to get sick from germs like Salmonella,” the CDC said.

“Always wash your hands with soap and water immediately after touching backyard poultry, their eggs, or anything in the area where they live and roam,” the CDC said.