EU Approves Use Of Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine As Zelenskyy Claims ‘Tangible’ Results

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — The European Union has given official approval for the use of proceeds from frozen assetsof the Russian central bank to beef up the defense of Ukraine, the European Council announced on May 21, a move that could see as much as 3 billion euros ($3.23 billion) diverted to Kyiv’s military this year.

The news comes as Ukraine continues to urge its Western allies to ramp up and accelerate military aid for its troops , who are struggling to stave off an offensive in the east by the much more numerous and better armed Russian forces.

It also comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 21 insisted that Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region were fighting back with “tangible” results against Russian forces amid reports of fierce battles and territorial setbacks in the northeast.

“In the Kharkiv region, our forces are destroying the occupier, the results are tangible,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address while acknowledging that the situation in some areas was “extremely difficult at the moment.”

Battlefield claims could not immediately be verified.

The EU decision was announced in Brussels by the Belgian government, which currently holds the 27-member bloc’s rotating presidency.

“The European Council has confirmed its agreement to use windfall profits from Russia’s immobilized assets to support #Ukraine’s military self-defense and reconstruction in the context of the Russian aggression,” it said on X, formerly Twitter.

Some 210 billion euros ($225 billion) of assets belonging to Russia’s central bank were frozen by the EU following Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — an amount estimated to generate interest of some 3 billion euros ($3.23 billion) annually.

Some 90 percent of the proceeds would be placed in the European Peace Facility fund used by most EU members to obtain reimbursement for military equipment delivered to Ukraine.

Separately, Reuters reported, quoting an unnamed source, that Germany — the bloc’s largest economy — plans to increase its military aid for Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) this year, confirming a report by the German newspaper Bild.

The news came as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to Kyiv for a previously unannounced trip — her seventh since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Barbock called for more international support for Ukraine’s air defenses in view of the current Russian offensive.

At the end of last month, Germany delivered Ukraine a fresh package of military aid, including weapons and ammunition.

Meanwhile, regional officials reported that four people were wounded and a transport infrastructure facility was damaged in a series of drone strikes on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv early on May 21.

“Regarding the morning attack, the target was a transport infrastructure facility,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Governor Oleh Synyehubov also said on Telegram that an infrastructure facility had been damaged, and added that debris from fallen drones damaged several private houses in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Earlier on May 21, a general air raid alert was declared for the whole territory of Ukraine.