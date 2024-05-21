Sudan: 345 Killed As Destruction Continues To Tear Through Darfur

By Al Bawaba News

Since the war started a year ago, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in brutal fighting, resulting in the killing of at least 345 and over 2,600 injuries, according to the North Darfur Ministry of Health.

Ibrahim Abdullah Khater, the director general of the Ministry of Health, verified the figures to the Sudan Tribune and expressed his grave concern over the bombardment of El Fasher Women’s and Maternity Hospital on Sunday, which resulted in significant damage and nine casualties.

“Healthcare is a fundamental human right. we are working tirelessly to ensure that medical services are available to all those in need, without discrimination.” Khater said.

He underlined how vital it is to resume full operations at the hospital, which is the only institution of its sort in the area. He also denounced the RSF’s targeting of people and medical facilities.

For more than a year now, the war has been tearing through the country as war generals Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan continue to fight over power at the expense of the lives of the Sudanese people.

Human Rights groups documented thousands of deaths across the country. Tom Perriello, US Special Envoy for Sudan, stated: “We literally don’t know how many people have died, possibly to a factor of 10 or 15. The number was mentioned earlier 15 to 30,000. Some think it’s at 150,000. We are now supporting a couple of efforts to use methodologies to document and get to that so we at least know what kind of consequences we’re looking at here.”

As rebel groups attacked government buildings and accused the government of ignoring and marginalizing the people in the area, the conflict grew more intense. These militias were accused of targeting ethnic communities thought to be sympathetic to the rebel cause and carrying out crimes against people, including rape, murder, and looting.