Eni Acquires In Italy Three Wind Projects For A Total Of 35 MW

By Eurasia Review

Eni, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy, a group company that operates in Italy, has acquired from Asja Ambiente Italia 100% of the shares in CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte e Wind Park Laterza, the company said Monday.

The three wind farms, that will be built in Comune di Laterza, in the Puglia region, have a peak capacity of 35.2 MW and are expected to produce approximately 81 GWh annually, avoiding around 33,400 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year.

The three plants will consist of sixteen aerogenerators producing 2.2 MW each, and will be connected to the National Transmission Grid. The construction work for the plants is scheduled for the third trimester of 2021. It is the first wind project of Eni to take place in Italy.

With this new acquisition, Eni said it further progresses in its decarbonization process that aims to reduce 80% on greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products.

According to Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni, “Our goal is to shape a company that will sell completely decarbonized products, so that emissions will not be a concern for our end customer. We are willing to tackle the challenges for a just energy transition by drawing on all our resources and internal know-how.”