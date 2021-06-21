ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.
1 Business Middle East 

Iran Says Bushehr Nuclear Plant Goes Off-Grid Temporarily

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran has been shut down temporarily, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

The AEOI said the nuclear power plant has shut down temporarily because of a technical failure.

The Ministry of Energy has been informed beforehand that the power plant would go off-grid, it added.

The nuclear plant will be reconnected to the national grid within the next couple of days after fixing the problem, the AEOI added.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.