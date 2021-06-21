Iran Says Bushehr Nuclear Plant Goes Off-Grid Temporarily

By Tasnim News Agency

The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran has been shut down temporarily, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said.

The AEOI said the nuclear power plant has shut down temporarily because of a technical failure.

The Ministry of Energy has been informed beforehand that the power plant would go off-grid, it added.

The nuclear plant will be reconnected to the national grid within the next couple of days after fixing the problem, the AEOI added.