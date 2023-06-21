NATO Secretary General: Our Armed Forces Must Be Both Green And Strong

By Eurasia Review

Speaking on a high-level transatlantic panel on climate and security on Wednesday (21 June 2023), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance for our security of tackling climate change and securing a green energy transition. The Secretary General argued that we cannot compromise on military effectiveness, and that our armed forces must be both green and strong.

Mr Stoltenberg said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated that energy security is closely linked to the fight against climate change. He warned that as countries reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas and increase renewable energy, they should not create new over-dependencies, for instance on Chinese rare earths.

The Secretary General spoke alongside EU High Representative/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

The event was organised by the German Marshall Fund of the United States and moderated by Heather Grabbe of Open Society Foundations.