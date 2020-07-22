Russia’s Lavrov Meets Armenian, Azerbaijani Envoys In Moscow

By PanARMENIAN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, July 21 had a working breakfast with the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vardan Toganyan and Polad Bulbul-ogly.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of ensuring security in the South Caucasus, stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as prospects for intensifying efforts for the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, escalated on July 12, with Azerbaijan launching three unsuccessful infiltration attempts in the next four days. The Azerbaijani military also used large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements in Armenia. Four servicemen of the Armenian army were killed, while Azerbaijan reported 12 deaths.