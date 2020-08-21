ISSN 2330-717X
Iran says this ballistic missile, dubbed “Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani,” has a range close to 1,400 kilometers. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Joint Commission On Iran Nuclear Deal To Meet September 1

(RFE/RL) — The joint commission on the Iran nuclear agreement will meet in Vienna on September 1, the European Union has said, after the U.S. and its European allies sparred over Washington’s bid to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran.

The meeting will be chaired by the EU and attended by representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran, the EU said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 20 formally launched the process of activating a mechanism aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran, citing Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, which Washington exited in 2018.

France, Germany, and Britain said they cannot support the U.S. move, as it is incompatible with efforts to support the Iran nuclear deal.

“In order to preserve the agreement, we urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with its nuclear commitments and return to full compliance without delay,” the three said in a joint statement on August 20.

The United States maintains it has the right to trigger the reimposition of sanctions through the agreement’s “snapback” mechanism.

