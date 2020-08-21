Portland Police Arrest BLM Activist Who Kicked Defenseless Man

By RT

Portland police have arrested Marquise Love, ending a manhunt for the BLM activist who allegedly led a mob attack on a man who was dragged from his truck, made to sit in the street, beaten and knocked out with a kick to the head.

Love, a 25-year-old who identified himself on Facebook as an armed airport security guard, was booked into Portland’s Multnomah County jail early Friday morning, law enforcement records show. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault, coercion and rioting. The lead indictment is a high-level assault charge, a class B felony, for which Love’s bail was set at $250,000. Bail on the other charges was $5,000 each.

Police had been looking for Love since Tuesday, after failing to persuade him to turn himself in. The suspect reportedly posted messages under the name ‘Daddy Keese’ on social media Thursday, begging for money and denying wrongdoing. “Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him,” Love said. “Look it up on Twitter. Put money on my books and come see me.”

Love might want to seek legal counsel before running with an “all I did was fight him” defense. Videos posted on social media Sunday showed a man identified as Love striking the alleged victim, Adam Haner, from behind after he was pulled from his truck and surrounded by a group of Black Lives Matter protesters. With Haner sitting dazed in the street, the man identified as Love takes a running kick at the man’s head, knocking him unconscious.

At no point in any of the videos is Haner shown fighting anyone in the BLM group. Police say the series of events may have started when Haner stopped to help a transgender woman who had been robbed by the same group.

Haner was hospitalized but has since been released. He’s continuing to recover from his injuries. A GoFundMe page set up by his brother, Brian Haner, had raised $136,000 as of midday Friday. Haner has heavy bruising around both of his eyes.

Love reportedly has been arrested seven times in the past eight years in Washington County, Oregon, located west of Portland. The most recent arrest was for domestic assault and domestic harassment in 2017. A protective order was signed against him, but he wasn’t prosecuted in that case.