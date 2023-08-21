Agrela Ecosystems Ignites Innovation In Data-Driven Agriculture

By Eurasia Review

Agrela Ecosystems, a startup launched by Nadia Shakoor, PhD, principal investigator, at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center announced the pilot launch of its flagship product, PheNodeTM. This milestone marks the first step towards a full-scale commercial release set for 2025. PheNode is an advanced, scalable environmental sensor platform designed to empower users with customizable data collection and the rapid integration of new technologies. Already creating a buzz, the platform is now collecting data and generating customer feedback, preparing to revolutionize the field with its optimized, modular sensor technology.

In aligning with the principles of Industry 4.0, often referred to as the fourth industrial revolution characterized by smart systems and digitization, PheNode incorporates cutting-edge technology to redefine data collection standards, opening endless opportunities for advancement in various sectors.

PheNode has already gathered an impressive range of customers, from the Taylor Geospatial Institute at Saint Louis University to the globally respected Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative in San Diego, CA. Back at home, the Danforth Center is deploying PheNode technology within its own realm, collecting vital data from its Creve Coeur campus and St. Charles-based field research site. The momentum doesn’t stop there; PheNode is also set to play a pivotal role in community projects. In collaboration with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Food, Agriculture, and Nutrition Innovation Center and the University of Illinois Extension, PheNode will be an integral part of the USDA NIFA-funded FANE Summer Camp initiative. This groundbreaking project seeks to ignite the passion of young minds towards food and agricultural technologies, underlining the transformative impact these advancements can have on our world.

Despite being in its nascent pilot phase, Agrela has already recorded an impressive $250,000 in revenue through the sales of its game changing PheNode technology and related services. This initial traction reinforces the belief that they could be addressing a long-standing gap in the market. Agrela Ecosystems’ founders envision a shift from traditional ‘closed’ sensor platforms to a more inclusive ‘open platform’. This open approach will enable the swift integration of emerging technologies across various climate-smart industries, such as real-time carbon measurements and advanced crop modeling.

“Securing key partnerships with early adopters is fundamental to our journey, providing an essential feedback loop that drives us to fine-tune our dynamic data collection solutions. Our mission is to continuously adapt to our users’ requirements while upholding our commitment to data accuracy and transparency,” Shakoor asserts.

Agrela Ecosystems’ initial seed funding was successfully garnered from BioGenerator and the Danforth Technology Company. Agrela’s President, Bill Kezele, celebrates this achievement, remarking, “The Danforth Technology Company and BioGenerator recognized the potential of

PheNode, which served as a stepping stone to our early success. This support enables us to publicly share our efforts with those who can benefit now as we continue enhancing the system and expanding into new markets.”

“Agrela firmly believes in the importance of accurate, research-grade data, and is committed to offering quality products and services. Our aim is to embolden users, channeling PheNode’s environmental data into their chosen platforms for analysis and visualization. In doing so, we are enabling them to create tailor-made data collection tools that better align with their unique requirements,” elaborates Shakoor.

While originally designed to address quantitative gaps in remote field phenotyping, it has been discovered that PheNode effectively meets the growing demand for scalable, customizable data capture across a broad spectrum of industries, far beyond its initial agricultural roots. These industries include established sectors as well as rapidly emerging fields such as the geospatial industry, sustainability initiatives, and smart infrastructure. With its unique adaptability, PheNode stands ready to fulfill the diverse data-collection demands of these varied industries and drive meaningful, transformative advancements.