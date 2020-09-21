ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of DR Congo. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of DR Congo. Source: CIA World Factbook.

1 Africa World News 

Congo: At Least 10 Civilians Killed By Rebels

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

At least 10 civilians have been killed by a Ugandan rebel group in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a conflict monitor group announced Monday. 

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the town of Mbau, territory of Beni, North-Kivu province, according to the Kivu security tracker, a joint project of the Congo Research Group and the Human Rights Watch. The latest attack takes the number of civilians killed by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in North-Kivu since November 2019 to at least 580, it said in a tweet.

Eastern DRC, for the last two decades, is embroiled in ethnic and land disputes, fighting over control of mineral resources, and rivalries between neighboring states.

The ADF rebels — originating in Uganda’s northeast in 1990s — have been attacking and killing civilians, as well as UN personnel in eastern DRC for the past many years.

In June, the UN condemned the killing of a peacekeeper from ”Indonesia in a cowardly attack in the Beni region.”

Original source

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.