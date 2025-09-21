APEC 2025: Turning Point For Asia-Pacific Cooperation – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

South Korea will welcome the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting to Gyeongju in late 2025, while the region faces an essential decision point. The Asia-Pacific area has led global economic growth for numerous decades, but its fundamental economic frameworks encounter major difficulties.

The world faces two major problems because economic growth has decreased, while trade faces rising obstacles from political conflicts, and international institutions that maintain global business have started to fail. The APEC 2025 summit will show whether the forum will move forward with economic cooperation or if it will give in to bilateral conflicts and institutional problems.

The Asia-Pacific region will maintain economic stability throughout 2025. The projection indicates that Regional GDP will expand at a rate of 3.9 per cent during this period, although it will be lower than 2024’s 4.6 per cent and will outperform the worldwide growth rate. The market slowdown results from typical business cycles and fundamental changes in the market. The post-pandemic growth rate decreased because of three factors, which stem from a cyclical perspective: reduced post-pandemic momentum, tighter worldwide financial conditions and decreased foreign market demand. The area undergoes structural changes because of changing population numbers, uneven growth in productivity, and fast technological progress that generates disruptions. The ability of central banks to control inflation remains restricted, but their capacity to act is further reduced by high public debt levels and unstable capital movements.

The Asia-Pacific region has used trade as its primary growth driver for prosperity, but faces major challenges to this system in today’s environment. The 2024 merchandise trade expansion showed limited growth because businesses chose to evade tariffs and change supply chains instead of increasing market demand. The sectors of semiconductors, electric vehicles, and critical minerals show the most severe fragmentation because the strategic competition between the United States and China has transformed their investment and production systems. The export-dependent economies of South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia experience reduced market access to their previous markets while nearshoring and market diversification open up fresh business prospects. The available job opportunities for workers exist in an uneven distribution, while the costs of readjustment remain high.

The world now experiences its most critical structural problem because of the current geopolitical fragmentation. The competition between Washington and Beijing stands as a major barrier which hinders regional cooperation efforts. The two powers maintain free trade as their official position, but their actual actions demonstrate growing strategic competition through technology export restrictions and corresponding infrastructure development projects. The Taiwan Strait and South China Sea conflict zones lead to political instability that forces businesses to add geopolitical risks to their investment strategies, which results in delayed projects and possible site relocations to safer areas.

The processes become more intense because of technological disruption. The combination of artificial intelligence with automation and digital platforms drives market changes in productivity and labour, but these advantages mainly benefit nations which possess strong digital systems and skilled employees. The member economies face exclusion risks because of insufficient connectivity, inadequate education systems, and insufficient skill levels. The digital gap expansion creates new social inequalities which work against APEC’s mission to create economic growth that includes all members. The absence of standardised governance systems for AI and data exchange and digital trade operations will generate regulatory discrepancies, which will boost business expenses and reduce the speed of international market operations.

The summit theme of South Korea, “Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” shows its intention to unite APEC while making it more effective. The present crisis demands urgent intervention to resolve supply chain breakdowns and lower international trade restrictions. Organisations need to implement innovation through digital transformation benefits while keeping oversight and standard compliance in place. The main goal of Prosperity is to create inclusive, sustainable development which distributes growth benefits across all population segments. The Gyeongju meeting site unites traditional cultural landmarks with modern urban development to form an environment which promotes both historical preservation and future growth.

The institutional framework of APEC creates barriers which stop its leaders from producing substantial outcomes. The consensus model creates difficulties for member economies to establish binding agreements because their current competitive strategies prevent them from doing so. The forum faces doubt about its future importance because nonbinding declarations from this platform lose their effectiveness when practical cooperation occurs through independent venues. The APEC CEO Summit and technical working groups provide practical outcomes to businesses and civil society organisations, but these channels do not have the authority to substitute government political dedication.

The economic indicators and trends of 2024 show that urgent collaborative action is required. The area needs urgent action because trade activity remains sluggish, while inflation indicators show decreasing trends, yet remain unpredictable and economic expansion rates vary between nations. The Asia-Pacific region faces a risk of losing its position as the world’s leading growth and employment centre because of insufficient joint work to lower non-tariff trade restrictions, standardise regulations, build digital and green infrastructure and create common AI and data management systems.

Leaders need to move beyond empty words to create actual change for APEC 2025 to become a transformative event. The countries should focus on digital trade agreements that use compatible standards while investing in green connectivity projects like regional renewable power grids and low-carbon port facilities, and they should work to simplify regulatory processes for small and medium enterprises and create common standards that protect innovation, together with privacy, safety and competition. The delivery of new technologies to smaller economies and vulnerable communities for regional value chain integration depends on targeted technical assistance and concessional financing.

APEC cannot solve great-power rivalry, but it can reduce economic competition expenses through improved predictability and reduced transaction costs, and expanded technical cooperation programs for customs and standards and digital skills development. The Gyeongju summit will show if the current weak sense of hope will result in the actual implementation of these measures. If leaders seize the moment and agree on measurable commitments, APEC can regain its practical relevance and provide a buffer against the forces of protectionism and strategic competition. The forum will become useless if no action is taken.

Leaders must decide between turning their promises into concrete results which demonstrate integration benefits to all stakeholders or continuing to give empty statements that let fragmentation worsen. The future growth and stability of the Asia-Pacific hinge on which path they choose, and action is urgently required.

