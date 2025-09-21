Bangladesh: A Polarized And Divided Nation? – Book Review

By Mohammad Masud Alam

As the title suggests, this book is about Bangladesh—its historical journey, present challenges, and future prospects. Dr. Habib Siddiqui offers a compelling and deeply researched analysis of the forces that have shaped the nation, arguing that Bangladesh’s troubles stem not merely from economic underdevelopment or external pressures, but from internal political, institutional, and cultural fractures that have never fully healed.

The central theme of the book revolves around the derailment of Bangladesh’s founding vision of a “Sonar Bangla”—a golden Bengal—and the urgent need for course correction. Siddiqui contends that the country’s polarization is deeply rooted in its birth, the narratives constructed around its founding, and the evolution (or stagnation) of its political institutions. He believes that only through honest reckoning with history, institutional reform, inclusive governance, and a culture of compromise can Bangladesh move toward a more unified and stable democracy.

Dr. Siddiqui is a peace activist and prolific author, having written nearly two dozen books on the suffering of minorities—from Myanmar to Palestine to Bosnia. He was among the top students at Rajshahi Cadet College, excelling across a remarkable range of disciplines—science, social sciences, history, politics, geography, and literature—demonstrating the breadth of a true polymath. Intellectually honest and morally upright, he consistently set a high standard for both scholarship and character. I can attest to this with certainty, as I was his batchmate at the same cadet college.

Afterward, Siddiqui pursued undergraduate studies at BUET, followed by graduate work in Chemical and Nuclear Engineering at some of the most prestigious universities in Canada and the USA.

I first read this book three years ago, before the fall of the Hasina regime, and found it to be one of the most insightful works on the socio-political landscape of Bangladesh. It is extensively researched, drawing from both personal experience and historical sources. There is hardly any topic of socio-economic importance that has been left untouched. Fast forward to today—just over a year after the student uprising—the stark predictions Siddiqui made have proven remarkably accurate.

The book highlights how rivalry between major political parties has deepened divisions, making bipartisan cooperation nearly impossible. It details how state machinery was weaponized to silence opposition voices, including journalists, activists, and political opponents. Institutions meant to uphold democracy—such as the judiciary and election commission—were compromised or politicized. The growing intolerance for dissent led to a shrinking space for civil society and independent media.

Siddiqui warned that unless Bangladesh addressed these systemic issues, it risked sliding further into authoritarianism, undermining the democratic aspirations of its people. This totalitarianism, without an escape valve, eventually triggered a major upheaval—the student-led movement for change that culminated in July 2024. Siddiqui draws on Hegelian dialectics to frame this moment: if authoritarianism was the “thesis” and the uprising the “antithesis,” then the country now stands at the threshold of “synthesis.” Whether this synthesis will integrate useful elements of both systems or erase the old order entirely remains to be seen. Ultimately, the future will be decided by the people of Bangladesh—through the power of the ballot.

Importantly, Siddiqui argues that polarization is not just a political issue—it’s a societal crisis. The inability to compromise or tolerate dissent threatens the very foundation of democracy. He calls for inclusive governance, electoral reforms, revitalization of civil society, and a return to democratic norms rooted in the spirit of 1971.

Siddiqui’s personal background adds depth to his analysis. His father, a wealthy businessman from Chittagong and close associate of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was a top financier of the Awami League. Siddiqui himself was an active member of Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League. Despite these affiliations, he has remained nonpartisan since the mid-1970s, and this neutrality is evident throughout his discourse.

One of the most striking quotes from the book is: “The first casualty of war is: Truth.” Siddiqui uses this to challenge the widely accepted figure of three million deaths during the 1971 war—a number that originated from the Soviet propaganda outlet Pravda and was later amplified by British and global media. Independent experts estimate the actual figure to be between 150,000 and 300,000. Siddiqui emphasizes that even one death is too many, but insists that historical accuracy is essential for national healing.

The book also bravely addresses the atrocities committed against the Biharis—Urdu-speaking minorities—during and after the war. As a Bihari myself, I find this part of the book both painful and necessary. It brings back memories of events within my extended family and my own close encounter with destiny. Siddiqui’s willingness to confront uncomfortable truths is one of the book’s greatest strengths.

In conclusion, Bangladesh: A Polarized and Divided Nation? is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the country’s complex history and political evolution over the past fifty years. It is a comprehensive, unbiased, and deeply thoughtful work that brings together scattered narratives into a coherent whole. Whether you are a student, academic, policymaker, or simply a concerned citizen, this book offers invaluable insights. I recommend it wholeheartedly.