Europe At A Crossroads And Berlin’s Leadership Opportunity – OpEd

By Ramesh Jaura

Russia has poked NATO three times in two weeks: a drone swarm over Poland, a stray UAV in Romania, and, on September 19, three MiG-31s that Estonia says lingered for 12 minutes near Vaindloo Island before allied jets intervened.

Moscow shrugs, but the script is clear: cheap, deniable probes to test reaction times, rules of engagement and allied cohesion. NATO’s response—Eastern Sentry, a standing exercise to harden the eastern flank—followed within days. Air sovereignty has become a daily craft. Europe is no longer just a donor and spectator; Berlin has a chance to turn Zeitenwende from a slogan into a system.

Ukraine, the drone tutor

Kyiv’s long-range strikes are now a campaign. Refineries and depots hundreds of kilometres inside Russia have gone up in flames. In May, a maritime drone even brought down a Su-30. The lesson for Europe is industrial: €100,000 drones are menacing €10m targets. It is folly to spend €4m on missiles to stop them.

1) Thresholds, not theatrics

Poland’s scare on September 9–10 involved some two dozen drones over seven hours, closing airspace and prompting F-16 scrambles. Warsaw invoked Article 4; NATO responded within 48 hours with the Eastern Sentry initiative. Days later, a Romanian report emerged near Tulcea; a week later, Estonia claimed an incursion by three Foxhounds with transponders turned off. Russia denies everything.

The economics matter more than the intrusions. Many drones are decoys. Missiles priced like sports cars are the wrong answer. Eastern Sentry aims to fix the maths: fuse sensors faster, jam where possible, and save interceptors for real threats. Cadence—scramble, identify, decide, communicate—robs Moscow of spectacle. Institutionalising these sub-Article-5 responses is deterrence on the cheap.

2) Building mass in the middle

Europe needs more than Patriots and IRIS-Ts. It needs a middle tier: cheap drones to dogfight UAVs, electronic warfare to strip guidance, guns and C-RAM for terminal kills. Missiles should be the last resort. Eastern Sentry can turn theory into procurement and drills into doctrine.

Ukraine’s raids widen the map Russia must defend—refineries, rail hubs, shipyards—diluting its punch at the front. Supporting Kyiv keeps Ukraine afloat and trains Europe to handle skies thick with drones.

3) From donor to designer

NATO: codify the playbook.

Keep Eastern Sentry open-ended. Standardise rules of engagement, share track data, and drill under pressure. Judge success by minutes saved and euros spent per intercept.

EU: build the “drone wall”.

An EU-led, Brussels-backed plan is underway. Avoid patchwork buys—Standardise kits and training so Poles and Latvians can swap spares in the field.

Industry: fill the missing middle.

Europe needs thousands of cheap effectors and hundreds of mobile jammers by 2026, not 2030. Multi-year contracts are the only way.

4) Berlin as integrator

Germany is purchasing a significant kit—Arrow-3 by 2025, F-35s from 2027, and Leopard 2A8s from 2027 to 2030. Necessary, not sufficient. Berlin should integrate counter-UAS, SHORAD, electronic warfare and command software.

Four priorities:

Lead Baltic–Black Sea sensor fusion within 60 days. Ship a counter-UAS toolbox east: jammers, loitering drones, lasers. Turn Ukraine’s tactics into NATO doctrine with a Centre of Excellence. Launch a €3–5bn, three-year accelerator for drones, jammers and C-RAM.

Publish readiness metrics—intercept times, magazine depth, equipment uptime—and beat them.

5) Politics and process

A manned incursion, like Estonia’s, can spiral out of control in public opinion. NATO needs a doctrine: when to jam, shadow or shoot. The EU’s drone wall needs governance: cybersecurity, export controls and civil-military deconfliction. Grey-zone defence should be as dull as air traffic control.

6) Ukraine, the validator

Kyiv stretches Russia’s defences, proves the power of cheap mass, and exports a doctrine that forces Moscow to overspend. Europe’s support doubles as R&D: co-develop platforms, embed trainers, and pre-order at scale.

7) Timelines and traps

Next 90 days: Weekly drills, public ROE, first counter-UAS kits.

By mid-2026, the Drone wall will live in three or more sectors.

By 2027: Arrow-3 active, F-35s at Büchel, Lithuania brigade combat-ready.

Avoid prestige projects, national favouritism and budget drift. Use quarterly checklists and named integrators.

Berlin’s six-line plan

Lead Baltic–Black Sea sensor fusion. Launch a €3–5bn Counter-UAS Accelerator. License Ukrainian designs and trainers. Deliver Arrow-3, F-35 and Leopard 2A8 on time. Publish quarterly readiness metrics. Treat drone defence as civic infrastructure.

Bottom line

Russia’s probes over Poland, Romania, and Estonia show Europe cannot outsource the “boring” work of air sovereignty. America remains essential, but daily deterrence now hinges on European factories, budgets and decision loops. Eastern Sentry provides the frame, Ukraine the playbook. If Berlin supplies the spine—faster detection, cheaper effects, clearer communication—Zeitenwendebecomes a system, not a speech.