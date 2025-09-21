Forgiveness And Revival: Charlie Kirk Celebrated At Memorial Service

By The Center Square

By Chris Woodward

(The Center Square) – Thousands showed up in person, and millions tuned in Sunday for the memorial of Charlie Kirk.

The Christian and conservative activist was shot and killed Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University.

Sunday’s memorial was held at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, the same state where Kirk’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) organization is headquartered. Live performances of Christian music occurred between speeches. Videos of Kirk speaking to people at TPUSA events also appeared on monitors.

Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, said people have responded to his death the way that her late husband would have wanted.

“After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence, we didn’t see rioting, we didn’t see revolution, instead we saw revival, with some people opening a Bible for the first time in a decade,” said Erika Kirk, now CEO of TPUSA. “We saw people pray for the first time since they were children, we saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives.”

Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk. The state of Utah is pursuing the death penalty.

“That man, that young man, I forgive him,” Erika Kirk said about Robinson.

Vice President JD Vance said Kirk was a leader for not only young people, but the nation. Vance called on Americans to do the same.

“We will speak the truth every single day for Charlie, we will rebuild this United States of America to greatness for Charlie, we will never shrink, we will never cower, and we will never falter, even when staring down the barrel of a gun for Charlie,” said Vance. “We will remember that he is a hero to the United States of America, and he is a martyr for the Christian faith.”

Donald Trump Jr. called Kirk a brother. So did Stephen Miller. The White House policy advisor promised Kirk that he and others will continue the political activism that Kirk started.

“We will make you proud, we will finish the job, we will stand every day for what is true, beautiful, good, and we will achieve victory for our children, families, civilization and for every patriot who stands with us.”

Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during Trump’s first term in office, encouraged the attendees and viewers to be like Charlie Kirk.

“Stand up for what you believe in,” said Carson.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Florida, said that she would not be in office today if it were not for Charlie Kirk. The congresswoman previously worked for Kirk’s TPUSA as part of an effort to reach Hispanic voters.

“His name will stand alongside George Washington’s, John F Kennedy’s, and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s” said Luna.

Dr. Frank Turek, a Christian author and broadcaster known for programs such as “I Don’t Have Enough Faith To Be An Atheist,” also shared stories of his close personal relationship with Kirk. Turek stressed that Kirk is not in Heaven because of his marriage or his work in politics.

“Charlie Kirk is in Heaven because His Savior sacrificed himself for Charlie Kirk,” said Turek.

Podcaster Benny Johnson pointed to various people in government, saying God put them in their position, the same God that Kirk spoke of during his TPUSA appearances. That includes President Trump.

“God saved our president from an assassin’s bullet for this moment,” he said, referring to the failed assasination attempt of Trump at a campaign event in July 2024 in Butler, Penn.

Johnson also sensed something spiritual was underway at State Farm Stadium.

“Evil thought there would be a funeral today,” said Johnson. “God created a revival.”

Other speakers at the Charlie Kirk Memorial include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Justin Streiff, chief operating officer at TPUSA.

“He loved God,” said Streiff. “The last 31 years were not his life. It was his calling.”