By Greg Pence

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September 2025 employing the term “Department of War” in place of the Department of Defense. The act—obviously a try at a return to the department’s pre-1949 appellation—generated unanimous censure in the military leadership, parliamentarians, and commentators.

Although its supporters argue it sends a message of strength and deterrence, the act is a political move foremost and generates profound financial, legal, diplomatic, and organizational implications. Far from strengthening national security, it diverted financial and human resources from real priorities and undermines the U.S. leadership role in the world as a source of global stability. In a world in which the contemporary conflict—that extends the full gamut from cyber attacks and geopolitical competition—requires diplomatic smart power and technological superiority, the use of “Defense” in place of “War” is a strategic backwards move. Herein, this article argues the act is motivated more by domestic political considerations than a concern for national security.

One of the first costs of the renaming is the enormous financial burden on American taxpayers. It costs money to rename a massive institution like the Department of Defense—replacing signs, formal papers, websites, uniforms, and marketing materials—perhaps in the billions. This is at a time in which the US military is grappling with real challenges: manning shortfalls, aging equipment, and pressing needs in the likes of artificial intelligence and cyber defense.

Diverting funds away from sorely needed modernization for a symbolic name change is a failure in terms of responsible prioritization. Instead of increase military readiness, this act pours money down the drain in a nonessential project without strategic value. These funds might have been better spent either in soldier welfare or in defense infrastructure. This waste not only undermines public trust in government spending but also reduces the military’s effectiveness in addressing real threats.

The use of an executive order without congressional approval is also problematic for questions of legality and executive branch overreach. It requires legislation by Congress to give a department a new name outright. In the use of “Department of War” as a subtitle, Trump circumvented this constitutional process. It is evidence of the desire to expand the power of the executive branch by limiting congressional control of military policy. It is a bad precedent and a potential bane to the balance of power in the federal government.

The act also caused confusion in officials at the Pentagon—most view the change as politically motivated and unnecessary. Rather than uniting and strengthening the armed forces, it has caused strife and potentially done damage to morale and organizational cohesion. It also does potential damage to public trust in the institutions of government and adds strife in military decision-making.

Changing the Department of Defense’s name to “War” has serious diplomatic connotations and potentially damage the global stature of America as well. The post-World War II adoption of the name “Defense” underlined deterrence and the prevention of mass conflict—particularly during the Cold War wherein global balance depended upon smart diplomacy. Changing the name to “War” projects aggressive intentions towards allies and rivals. The allies participating in the NATO coalition who benefit from U.S. leadership in maintaining global stability might interpret the move as a demonstration of militaristic intentions and shake their confidence.

The rivals such as Russia and China might use the move for anti-American propaganda and depict the U.S. as a danger for global peace. These wrong signals at the very moment wherein global coordination in matters such as the challenge of global warming and cyber war is essential risk isolating the U.S. in diplomatic circles.

Emphasizing the word “War” disregards 21st-century security imperatives. Modern war is not about frontline battles anymore but about cyber attacks, hybrid war, and technological competition. The Department of Defense in recent years has focused on non-conventional sectors like cyber defense, artificial intelligence, and space operations. It disregards the fact that 21st-century deterrence is based not just on diplomatic initiatives and global collaboration but also on innovation.

The name-change may divert the military away from innovation it should pursue and shift the concentration away from new-era ideals of militarism. When asymmetric and non-military challenges grow globally, the move is not just irrelevant—it might reduce military preparedness. It also risks diverting resources away from next-generation research initiatives like cyber defense and may deter technologically-inclined individuals even while such individuals are the very ones needed for global competition.

The move is then projected to have negative effects upon the morale and operating cohesion of the Pentagon. officials and personnel view it as politically motivated and unnecessary and feel confusion and frustration. The rushed implementation—such as moving the Pentagon’s website temporarily to war.gov—suggests a breakdown in planning. The confusion can sabotage organizational performance at a time when the military needs unity and focus in order to counter complex challenges.

Regardless of the appeal the “warrior spirit” probably represents for a small minority of individuals, the bulk of service members are defensive and deterrence operations. The rebranding distracts them from their core mission. Not consulting the military leadership also undermines confidence in high-level decision making. Furthermore, the act can discourage new recruits and then lead to manpower shortages.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect is the overt political raison d’être for the move. The name change is part of a broader effort at appealing to Trump’s political base. In constructing a more martial image of the military, the initiative seeks to galvanize enthusiasts who respond positively to shows of power and patriotism. But rather than act in the national interest, the move turns the military into a political prop. In keeping with such symbolic gestures as military parades, the move prioritizes political theater over genuine military needs. It undermines the general public’s belief in the military as a neutral and professional institution by putting national institutions at partisan use. It could exacerbate political polarization in the U.S. and destroy national cohesion. It even could reduce general support for defense budgets. Ultimately, politicization can damage the worldwide credibility of the U.S. military as a force for national security.

A Strategic Mistake Donald Trump’s executive order to rename the Department of Defense the “Department of War” is a theatrics-filled act with adverse consequences. While presented as a show of force and deterrence, it squanders economic investments, undermines the ideals of a democratic government, signals the wrong thing around the world, and disregards the nature of modern conflict. The billions could have been spent on real concerns like hiring and technical upgrades.

Skirting around Congress is a cause for concern about executive bad faith and defies democratic control. Around the world, it shocks allies and emboldens enemy propaganda. In the Pentagon, confusion and low morale follow, betokening a lack of foresight. Lastly, the renaming does the domestic party’s bidding at the expense of national security and turns the military into a tool for propaganda. In a world in which security is based upon diplomacy and technology, reverting back upon the use of the term “War” is a strategic backwards step and one which undermines America’s global presence.