Gandhian Legacy And The Future Of Democracy In India – OpEd

By Saniya Khan

The claim that India, the world’s largest democracy, is under systematic assault by its own government is not a minor allegation—it is a political earthquake. Rahul Gandhi’s assertion in his recent interview with the Financial Times that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is engaged in centralized vote-rigging, with the complicity of the Election Commission, strikes at the very heart of India’s democratic legitimacy.

For decades, India’s elections have been celebrated as a hallmark of democratic resilience, even amid allegations of irregularities. The system’s integrity relied not on the absence of flaws but on the acceptance of results by both winners and losers, reinforcing public faith in the process. Gandhi’s allegations suggest that this unwritten contract is now in jeopardy. If elections are perceived as rigged, the credibility of institutions and the stability of governance both come under threat.

The timing is crucial. Bihar, one of India’s poorest but politically pivotal states, goes to the polls in November. Gandhi points to suspicious revisions of voter lists—deletions, duplications, and bulk registrations—just months before the election. While the Financial Times could not independently verify the claims, his accusations resonate with broader concerns. A recent survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies revealed declining trust in the Election Commission since 2019, with more than half of respondents believing the body operates under central government pressure.

The BJP, as expected, has dismissed the charges as “baseless.” Leaders like Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur accuse Gandhi of sour grapes, noting his repeated electoral defeats. Yet, such rebuttals ignore the deeper issue: the erosion of confidence in the Election Commission, long regarded as one of the most powerful and impartial electoral bodies in the world.

Analysts like Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie Endowment acknowledge that while India’s elections remain robust in many respects, “pretty serious cracks” are emerging in their conduct. This deterioration cannot be brushed aside. In democracies, perception is as important as process. If citizens believe their votes no longer matter, democracy withers, no matter how strong its institutions appear on paper.

There is also historical irony at play. The Congress party itself has been accused of electoral malpractice in the past. Indira Gandhi, Rahul’s grandmother, was convicted in 1975 of electoral fraud before imposing a draconian Emergency. That chapter remains one of the darkest in India’s democratic journey. Today, however, the tables are turned: Congress is not accused of subverting the system but of trying to salvage its credibility against the might of a ruling party that dominates the political narrative.

Rahul Gandhi’s strategy—mobilizing public opinion against a hollowed-out election commission—is risky but necessary. In an environment where institutional checks are seen as compromised, mass mobilization becomes the last resort. His warning that “huge parts of this country will not accept a rigged election” is more than political posturing; it is a reminder of India’s social volatility. If voters lose trust in the ballot box, they will seek alternative, and potentially destabilizing, avenues of expression.

India prides itself on being a model democracy in the Global South. But democracy is not merely about holding elections; it is about ensuring those elections are free, fair, and trusted. If Gandhi’s allegations are true—or even widely believed—the damage to India’s international standing could be profound. Already, the perception of creeping authoritarianism under Modi has gained traction abroad. Systematic vote-rigging would shift that perception from concern to crisis.

The Modi government and the Election Commission must recognize that dismissing allegations will not restore trust. Transparency, independent audits of electoral rolls, and greater oversight are essential to rebuild confidence. To do otherwise risks undermining not just the credibility of future elections but the very foundation of India’s democratic identity.

Rahul Gandhi may be dismissed by his critics as a perennial loser, but his message this time cuts deeper than personal politics. The real question is not about the fortunes of Congress but about whether India’s democratic experiment—hailed as one of the most remarkable in the post-colonial world—can withstand the strain of institutional erosion and political manipulation.

India stands at a crossroads. It can confront these cracks honestly and reinforce the pillars of its democracy, or it can continue down a path where skepticism becomes cynicism and faith in the system collapses. For a nation of 1.4 billion people, the stakes could not be higher.