He Who Holds Bagram Holds The Crossroads: Power, Strategy In Afghanistan And Beyond – OpEd                     

By Patial RC

US President Donald Trump on September 21 again invoked the Bagram air base in Afghanistan, saying in a Truth Social post that “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” Zakir Jalaly, an official at the Taliban Foreign Ministry, said, “The Afghans have not accepted a military presence in history, and this possibility was completely rejected … but the door is open for further interaction.” The US and Afghanistan currently do not have diplomatic relations.

In the world of international politics, geography is destiny. Few places capture this truth more vividly than Bagram Airbase; a sprawling military installation located just north of Kabul. For decades, it has symbolized not only the struggle for Afghanistan but also the wider contest for influence in one of the world’s most volatile crossroads: the space where South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East converge.

Bagram is not just a piece of real estate. It is the central square on the geopolitical chessboard of Eurasia — a position from which global powers can project influence, monitor rivals, and shape the flow of events across a vast region. Its history and shifting control reveal much about the global balance of power.

Bagram’s Geographic Destiny

Bagram is located in a valley near Kabul, but its significance extends far beyond Afghan borders. To the west lies Iran; to the east, Pakistan and India; to the north, the former Soviet republics of Central Asia; and to the northeast, China’s Xinjiang region. Russia, too, is not far away. In effect, the base occupies a central square from which multiple “lines of movement” radiate, much like in a chess game.

History of the Bagram Air Base: Afghan Campaign

During the US presence (2001–2021), Bagram functioned as a Military Base forward hub — an air fortress with two long runways capable of handling heavy bombers, drones, and strategic airlift. More than a battlefield asset, it was a vantage point for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance across a vast swath of Asia. Its loss during the American withdrawal in August 2021 was more than tactical; it was geopolitical.

The largest air base in Afghanistan, Bagram, lies some 60 km to the north of Kabul, in the strategic Parwan province. During the Soviet-Afghan War from 1979-89, Bagram became a vital Soviet base against the Mujahideens. After the Soviet withdrawal in the 1990s, the abandoned Bagram base became a frontline in a war between the Taliban and the Northern Alliance fighters.

After September 11, 2001, the US and its allies took over, as they toppled the Taliban regime. Over the next two decades, as the “Global War On Terror” (GWOT) raged on, Bagram became the epicenter of the American presence in Afghanistan. The base was expanded to over 77 sq km and a new, improved runway was constructed. the US poured billions into transforming it into a fortress, complete with advanced command centers, radar systems, and secure perimeters. From there, American drones launched strikes into Pakistan’s tribal belt, US forces projected deterrence against Iran, and reconnaissance assets peered into Central Asia and western China.

The first Trump administration (2017-21) in 2020 signed a deal with the Taliban, which provided for a pullout of all NATO troops from Afghanistan soil after two decades. Over the next year, the Taliban gained ground. The final American aircraft took off from the Kabul airport on August 30, 2021. US forces had vacated Bagram on July 2; the base fell to the Taliban on August 15.

With little domestic support for keeping troops in Afghanistan, keeping the Bagram Airfield was never an option. “Retaining Bagram would have required putting as many as 5,000 US troops just to operate and defend it,” then Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee in September 2021.

It symbolized the end of America’s direct role in Central Asia. No longer did the US possess a foothold from which it could project power deep into the Eurasian heartland. For adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran, this was an immense relief.

China Biggest Foreign Investor: Potential Beneficiary

Of all regional powers, China had perhaps the most reason to watch Bagram nervously during the US era. The base lies less than 1,200 kilometers from Xinjiang, where Beijing has faced separatist unrest and where Washington has criticized its policies against Uyghurs. From Bagram, US surveillance could have monitored Chinese activities in the region, while bombers could, in theory, threaten Chinese territory.

With the US gone, Beijing sees opportunities. Afghanistan represents both a risk and a potential reward for China’s Belt and Road Initiative. A stable Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, might allow China to expand its economic footprint through mining concessions and infrastructure projects. There have even been persistent rumors, though never confirmed that Beijing has shown quiet interest in accessing or redeveloping Bagram. Whether China would ever militarize such a presence is doubtful, but the mere fact that the option exists is geopolitically significant.

China has emerged as the largest foreign investor in Afghanistan, primarily through major contracts in the oil and mining sectors. In 2023, Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co. (CAPEIC) signed a 25-year oil extraction deal in the Amu Darya Basin, worth up to US$540 million over three years. Earlier, the Mes Aynak copper mine—valued at US$3 billion—was leased to China Metallurgical Corporation (MCC), making it one of Afghanistan’s biggest mining projects, although delayed due to instability. Chinese firms have also shown strong interest in lithium and other mineral resources, alongside growing trade ties such as tariff-free access for Afghan exports. While other countries like India, Uzbekistan, Turkey, and Iran have invested billions in Afghanistan’s infrastructure and mining, recent reports consistently describe China as Afghanistan’s top foreign investor, given the scale and strategic importance of its projects.

Russia: Relieved but Worried Again

For Moscow, Bagram under US control was a constant irritant. Since the Soviet retreat from Afghanistan in 1989, Russia has sought to maintain a protective sphere in Central Asia. NATO’s presence at Bagram threatened that sphere. The base was a reminder that American power could project into Russia’s southern flank at will.

With Washington gone, Moscow was relieved — but not complacent. Russia does not want a US return, but it also fears Chinese dominance in Afghanistan. If Beijing were ever to gain a long-term foothold at Bagram, Moscow could find itself facing a new great-power rivalry in its backyard. For now, Russia’s strategy is to encourage controlled instability: Afghanistan should remain too unpredictable for Western re-entry, but not so chaotic that jihadism spreads into Central Asia and threatens Russia’s own security.

Iran: A Strategic Relief but Worried Again

Of all the powers bordering Afghanistan, Iran perhaps felt the most immediate threat from US control of Bagram. Located just a few hundred kilometers from its eastern border, the base symbolized Washington’s ability to pressure Tehran militarily. During the height of US -Iran tensions, the specter of Bagram as a launchpad for strikes loomed large in Iranian strategic thinking.

The US withdrawal brought palpable relief. With the Taliban in charge, Iran sees less danger of foreign intervention from Afghan soil. At the same time, Tehran treads carefully. It prefers Afghanistan to remain weak but not chaotic, ensuring that no outside power — whether America, India, or even China — can use Bagram against Iranian interests.

Pakistan: US Partner Again

For Pakistan, Bagram was a double-edged sword. On one hand, it was a US facility from which drones struck militants in Pakistan’s tribal regions, often with political costs for Islamabad. On the other hand, it kept American forces engaged in Afghanistan, indirectly supporting Pakistan’s own interests by containing Indian influence there. Today, Pakistan is more comfortable. With the Taliban back in Kabul and no US troops at Bagram, Islamabad feels less vulnerable to American strikes and surveillance. Its greatest fear is not Taliban control of the base, but the possibility — however remote — that India could someday gain access to it. As of now Pakistan Army Chief Gen Munir is back on a honeymoon trip with President Trump so no more worried about India’s interest there.

India: Watching From the Sidelines

India has long had an interest in Afghanistan as a counterbalance to Pakistan. Yet it never had access to Bagram. Under US control, the base provided some reassurance by constraining Pakistan and monitoring China. But with Washington gone, New Delhi faced a more uncertain strategic environment.

Direct Indian influence in Bagram is virtually impossible under Taliban rule. Instead, India has turned to other avenues, most notably its investment in Chabahar Port in Iran, a project that allows it to bypass Pakistan and maintain trade access to Central Asia. While Bagram remains a tantalizing symbol of what might have been, India’s chess moves must be made elsewhere on the board.

Bagram Today

Bagram Airbase today is quiet, its runways no longer humming with the roar of American aircraft. But its strategic weight has not disappeared. Instead, it has shifted from being an active fortress to a latent prize, its value lying in what it could mean if reactivated by any of the major powers. For the US, it was once the dominant square stands now surrendered. For China and Russia, it is a space to watch carefully, lest it fall into rival hands. For Iran it was a relief to see it out of US control.

In the broader game of geopolitics, Bagram remains the central square — a position that may decide the contours of a possible fresh rivalry with President Trump having opened his card to possess the Bagram Air Base the centre of their Afghan Campaign.Whether it remains a pawn in Taliban hands, becomes a prize for China, or returns to the orbit of US power, one thing is certain: the contest for Bagram is far from over.

Trump’s Rationale for Having Bagram

The base is under Taliban control today. That said, the US has long been concerned about China making inroads into Afghanistan after its exit. Trump, however, has made a range of claims on the issue. He said earlier this year that Bagram is “an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons”, but Biden administration gave Bagram up”. China gave the Taliban representative in Beijing ambassador credentials last year.

For China, relations with Afghanistan matter because it has a sizable Muslim population of its own in the bordering Xinjiang. Beijing would want to ensure that radical elements in Afghanistan do not cross over into its own territory. To that end, it has attempted to bolster ties within a limited framework and also made some investments in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump’s obsession with Bagram is not just about military pride or correcting what he sees as Biden’s withdrawal mistakes and his recent (September 21) threats to punish Afghanistan if they don’t return the strategic military facility created by the US reveal a deeper game of global power politics and reminds the world of rekindling the Great Game in Central Asia.

“He Who Holds Bagram Holds the Crossroads: Power, Strategy, and Rivalry in Afghanistan.” Bagram sits near Kabul, making it a hub for projecting power within Afghanistan and in close Proximity to rivals Iran, Pakistan, China, India and Central Asia — and not far from Russia. This makes it a forward operating position in a region where great powers’ interests overlap in CARs.