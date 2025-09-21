Indonesia–China Maritime Engagement: Strategic Implications And Regional Dynamics – Analysis

By Simon Hutagalung

The Indonesia–China Joint Maritime Cooperation Agreement, which became effective near the Natuna Islands on 9 November 2024, marks a major change in Jakarta’s maritime strategy, which brings both advantages and difficulties.

The document establishes cooperative security and development programs but creates doubts about national sovereignty and legal frameworks and ASEAN solidarity. The nation of Indonesia requires international partnerships in 2025 to maintain its maritime power status through diplomatic relations based on neutrality and principle.

The agreement establishes a fresh method to determine terms, which constitutes a fundamental change to present operational procedures. For decades, Indonesia has maintained that there is no dispute with China in the North Natuna Sea, asserting that Beijing’s “ten-dash line” lacks legitimacy under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) presents “overlapping claims” as a new concept which differs from Jakarta’s previous stance about its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The new law creates major legal and political effects that allow Indonesia to sell its territorial waters, but it generates intricate procedures for future disputes and strengthens Chinese claims to the area.

The home residents demonstrate obvious signs of concern regarding the current situation. The experts in law and maritime strategy believe that Jakarta made an accidental statement which validated Chinese territorial claims. The Indonesian acceptance of “overlapping claims” has sparked criticism because it will reduce ASEAN’s bargaining power during Code of Conduct negotiations which have stalled. China’s refusal to accept binding restrictions has already blocked progress, and Jakarta’s bilateral agreement may be seen as a silent acceptance of Beijing’s large-scale territorial claims.

Three main difficulties stem from this development. The legal definition of Indonesia’s EEZ territory has become less clear because its borders now show multiple areas of overlapping jurisdiction. Second, ASEAN unity is at risk of fragmentation, as other claimant nations may pursue bilateral agreements outside the regional framework. The government needs to resolve two essential problems when implementing the MoU because it must handle both foreign and home-based credibility matters. Nationalist groups and sovereignty supporters oppose the MoU because they believe it violates NKRI harga mati by threatening to damage Indonesia’s unbreakable territorial boundaries.

The operational challenges create additional obstacles which make these risks more severe. The management of disputed waters requires binding rules that establish procedures for sharing revenue, protecting the environment, and handling emergencies. The lack of established frameworks would lead to potential breakdowns in cooperation because parties might disagree about border intrusions and unequal distribution of benefits. Jakarta must assure its citizens that sovereignty remains intact while reaffirming its commitment to multilateralism to ASEAN partners. The partnership faces a major risk because Chinese financial and technological superiority could create an unbalanced power structure between the two parties.

The current statistics demonstrate the level of risk in the situation. The Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries documented a 12 per cent rise in North Natuna Sea illegal fishing cases during 2025, which mostly involved Chinese ships. The Indonesian authorities face difficulties in their enforcement operations because their naval modernisation program to obtain new patrol ships and surveillance systems has not been completed yet. The MoU establishes mutual respect between the parties, yet China uses grey-zone tactics that merge civilian and military operations, which makes it difficult for Jakarta to defend its rights.

The economic benefits of joint development projects remain highly attractive to investors. Through this joint effort, nations can access vital hydrocarbon resources and fishery resources, which help maintain their energy security and protect their coastal communities. The resource-dependent economy shows great interest in these business opportunities. The South China Sea experiences of different claimants show that joint ventures tend to benefit the more powerful partner through control of operations and financial benefits. The absence of effective governance structures in Indonesia creates conditions that lead to an unbalanced relationship which weakens its bargaining position.

The Chinese government uses cooperative frameworks to achieve strategic objectives through non-confrontational methods, which demonstrate responsible international conduct while serving its long-term interests in disputed waters. The risk for Jakarta involves a slow process of limitation because it will become difficult to change public opinion about shared ownership after it has formed.

The MoU should not be interpreted as a concession in any way. The agreement provides Jakarta with a functional solution to handle its tensions while delivering economic benefits that meet diplomatic requirements. The critical factor will be to ensure that short-term gains do not undermine long-term sovereignty. The success of ASEAN depends on creating defined limits and maintaining member state adherence while upholding unity among member states.

The three core principles of Indonesia’s maritime diplomacy have been sovereignty and neutrality and regional leadership. The MoU evaluates all these principles. Sovereignty is challenged by ambiguous language; neutrality is strained by bilateralism; and leadership is called into question if ASEAN unity deteriorates. The city of Jakarta needs to create a complete plan which includes better domestic law enforcement, UNCLOS legal recognition, and ASEAN cooperation to stop regional divisions.

Thus, the agreement should be assessed based on outcomes rather than appearances. The MoU serves as a practical example of cooperation because Indonesia receives direct advantages from the agreement without losing its legal or strategic independence. The agreement creates a dangerous precedent because it could lead to security risks which would harm both national defence capabilities and ASEAN unity.

The path Indonesia will take in maritime diplomacy depends on its ability to seize available opportunities and defend against potential risks. The Natuna agreement functions as a key indicator to assess the outcome of the negotiations. The city of Jakarta will reach its transformation by converting collaborative work into strategic advantages, which currently present operational difficulties.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

